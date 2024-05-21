Rockland's dining scene heats up with 3 new additions and 5 restaurants on the way

It's going to be a great summer, Rockland. Already a new ice cream spot — specializing in soft serve matcha — has opened, along with a place for gourmet cheesecakes and a restaurant where you can grill your own meats. That's in addition to Lavagna in Suffern, which opened May 7.

Plus more is on the horizon — and soon. That includes a second location for Pearl River's Café Diem, a new gourmet market in Sparkill and a complete redo of what had been Pier 701 in Piermont. Continue to the end for details.

Robin's Creamery in Nanuet, open as of May 11, offers soft serve matcha, taro and ube ice cream. Photographed May 2024

Open since May 11, this new spot, with seating for 14, features soft serve matcha, taro and ube ice cream, in addition to milk tea boba, floats, lattes, gelato, ice cream and macarons. The new space, at The Shops at Nanuet, is owned by Umar Nasim and his fiancé Monica Robin. 5101 Fashion Dr., 908-327-3420, simon.com/mall/the-shops-at-nanuet/stores/robins-creamery

Like cheesecake? This is your spot. What has, since 2019, been a wholesale cheesecake dessert business has expanded into a brick and mortar shop, as of April 20. Founder Joshua Mesquita, who's been baking for over 20 years, uses an old family recipe (with some of his own tweaking) and specializes in the classic New York style cheesecake.

Mesquita, who previously was supplying restaurants (in addition to catering), had worked out of a space at Zuppa Restaurant in Yonkers. But he outgrew it, which lead him to a commercial space in Blauvelt. (The business was also halted a bit during the pandemic.) You can now walk in and get a three- , six- or 10-inch cheesecake — sold frozen — in 14 flavors. They include Oreo, crème brûlée (a best seller), ricotta, toasted almond, chocolate mousse, strawberry swirl, baklava, Basque-burnt and matcha. 543 Western Highway, 800-647-5607, zoiescheesecake.com

Zoie's Cheesecake in Blauvelt specializes in a variety of New York style cheesecakes in flavors such a baklava, Oreo, crème brûlée, margarita and more.

There's a sizzling new addition to the culinary scene on Level Four of the Palisades Center, where diners will find themselves immersed in the art of yakiniku. In other words, you're the chef with the opportunity to grill premium meats such as short rib, top sirloin, ribeye, spicy pork belly, duck breast and more in the privacy of your own table. The menu also features dishes such as salmon ceviche, batter-fried shrimp, assorted vegetables, noodles and more. 1000 Palisades Center Dr., 329-205-7891, qyuzobbq.com or PalisadesCenter.com.

Plus coming soon

Wow oh wow to Piermont, which is seeing three openings (plus a wine bar I don't yet have details on). There's also restaurant news in nearby Nyack and Sparkill.

Noble Essence Market, Sparkill: Gina Sarwari, who owns Noble Cafe down the street, is opening a gourmet market with a curated selection of exotic teas, premium nuts, Turkish delights, rare herbs, specialty coffee, and chocolates and honey from around the world. The goal is to open by June 1. 646 Main St.

District 96 and The Burger Loft, Nyack: It's been a long road for this casual burger eatery going into the corner space where Hudson Market on Main had been, but an end is in sight. The owners hope to be open the second week of June. Diners can expect the same menu as at their original spot in New City with a few additional items. Beer will not be brewed here but brought over from New City. 5 N Broadway, theburgerloft.com

Café Diem, Piermont: June 3 is the tentative date for this cozy cafe with the motto "Seize the day." The restaurant, in the former Ned Kelly & Company space, promises a similar menu to what it offers in Pearl River with approximately the same amount of room (about 36 seats). But it will have the bonus of a back patio and secret garden. Diners can expect a combination of healthy options and comfort food such as cauliflower pizza, avocado toast, grilled cheese Reuben and fish tacos. Expect breakfast, brunch and lunch to start, with dinner down the road. 458 Piermont Ave., cafediempr.com.

Trata on the River, Piermont: The old Pier 701 Restaurant and Bar will reopen — after a serious gut renovation — as a new Greek Mediterranean spot sometime in July. The new spot is owned by longtime restaurateur AnnMaria Adinolfi, who owns Elia Restaurant and Annamaria's Deli in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 701 Piermont Ave.

Trattoria Da Vittorio, Piermont: Vittorio Lanni, who owns Lanni's Cucina Verace in Sparkill, is opening a more casual spot featuring a variety of affettati, stuzzichini, pastas and pizza Napolitano sometime in August. 453 Piermont Ave.

Noble Essence Market will open in early June in Sparkill and feature a curated selection of exotic teas, premium nuts, rare herbs, Turkish delights, specialty coffee, and more. It's owned by Gina Sarwari who owns Noble Cafe down the street.

