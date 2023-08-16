Ready to roll? Amazon just marked down Rockland luggage — starting at $11

Gear up for your next adventure with durable, reliable, affordable luggage. (Photos: Amazon)

We still have a few more weeks of summer left, so be sure to squeeze in a trip (or three) before summer Fridays end and fall schedules resume. But before you jet, check that your current baggage is up to the task. Need a quick upgrade? No worries: Amazon just marked down Rockland luggage! Right now, you can score topselling suitcases, totes, rolling backpacks and sets for a fraction of the cost. They're durable, roomy and ready to roll. Get ready to save up to 73% off!

Why add one luggage to your cart, when you can add a set of two for only $34? This two-piece carry-on set includes Rockland's 20-inch upright suitcase and a 13.5-inch tote bag — the perfect duo for any getaway.

"Tiny but mighty," another five-star shopper said. "Perfect for a hubby that doesn’t pack much but needs his own suitcase because his wife packs too much and can’t share."

Shop more luggage picks below:

This 20-inch carry-on can fit all of your necessities, even if you're an over-packer. It has a hard exterior that expands in case you need a little more room. Better yet, it still fits in an overhead bin!

"Tough and light," one happy traveler said. "We bought this one first, and just recently bought a new complete set. These suitcases are lightweight but tough when zipped shut. They move very well too, through airports and hotels."

If you prefer to tote a duffle bag, make sure it's on wheels. This one is ready for some heavy-duty packing! It has durable zippers and a large U-shaped opening to help you get packed in a flash. The bag also contains front pockets for additional storage when you need it.

"Has ample room for all my stuff for two weeks of traveling," a five-star reviewer shared. "Used it for a two-week travel bag for work. Worked really well and fit everything I needed and still had space for more stuff."

Amazon Rockland Duffel Bag $11 $40 Save $29 When you don't need a suitcase for a trip, reach for this roomy bag instead. It has two large compartments for your items and additional exterior pockets for even more storage. $11 at Amazon

Going on a quick trip? This duffel bag will hold everything you need. The bag includes two side zipper-secured compartments, two front zipper-secured compartments and a large opening that's wide enough to get your items in without struggling. You'll love the adjustable ergonomic removable shoulder strap.

One happy customer said: "I've used this bag several times now as a carry-on bag, and it holds everything I need. I love the extra zip pockets on the front. It's sturdy and easy to carry due to the adjustable straps."

We've all been there: Stuffing everything we can in our backpacks at the last minute. It sounds like a good idea at the time, but lugging a heavy pack on your back through the airport and to your destination weighs you down. That's where Rockland's rolling backpack comes in. It has plenty of room to hold your belongings, except you can take it on wheels!

It’s the “perfect size, and it doesn’t look like a suitcase,” one reviewer reported. “I work at various locations and use this to carry stuff from the car to the buildings. I like that it doesn’t look like a suitcase or a backpack. It’s not heavy, it’s not small, but it’s not bulky or obnoxious. I like the subtle size and look of it. Very professional and sturdy, and it still has lots of room/compartments for all my stuff.”

