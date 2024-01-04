Rockland Italian restaurant announces closure after 12 years

No sooner has the year begun than a longtime Italian restaurant has announced its closure. Oscar's, which has been in Blauvelt since 2012, will close Jan. 7.

The notice was made on the restaurant's social media, saying this was not a decision that was taken lightly.

"There were multiple factors at play," wrote Chef/Owner Oscar Romano. "We were never able to fully recover from the hit we took during the pandemic, we weren't able to renegotiate our lease agreement, and we couldn't keep up with the ever increasing supply costs."

Chef/Owner Oscar Romano in the kitchen at Oscar's Restaurant in Blauvelt Dec. 7, 2020. The restaurant, he said, never fully recovered from the pandemic.

Romano added how grateful he is "to those who have stood by us since we took over the restaurant in 2012. Our goal has always been to provide our patrons with an excellent experience. We hope we accomplished that with you over the years."

He added that, in an ideal world, he hopes he can find a smaller location with more realistic costs.

"Thank you for your support," he added, writing "We hope we were able to provide you with some cherished memories over the years, as you have for us."

Oscar's Restaurant, in Blauvelt since 2012, will close Jan. 7. Photographed Dec. 7, 2020

