Rockets’ red glare: Here’s where you can see fireworks in the Midlands during July 4 week

Look, sometimes it’s OK to just leave it to the pros.

As the Fourth of July approaches, many of us will begin to look to the sky with anticipation, as the cacophonous boom of fireworks becomes the sort of nightly soundtrack of neighborhoods across the Midlands.

And, since this is South Carolina, you’ve undoubtedly seen the fireworks stands that have already begun popping up in many parking lots and at gas stations. They are as common a sight along the roadsides of the South Carolina as our state flower, the yellow jessamine.

While we know it can be tempting during July 4 week to grab a lawn chair and watch your Uncle Jim launch Black Cats and mortar shells over his tool shed in the backyard, you should know there are plenty of shows planned across the Midlands where professionals will handle the pyrotechnics.

Below you will find a list of some of the major fireworks displays in the Midlands planned for the week leading up to July 4, and on Independence Day itself. So enjoy the shows, and tell your Uncle Jim to stay safe.

Independence Day Celebration at Lexington Icehouse Amphitheater (June 28) — Lexington will get the Independence Day festivities started in the Midlands.

On Friday, June 28, Lexington hosts a celebration at the Icehouse Amphitheater downtown. At 7 p.m. the 246th Army Band will play a concert on the amphitheater stage, and it will be followed with a fireworks show. Those in attendance can tune radios to 93.1 FM to listen to patriotic music during the fireworks.

Town officials said the best viewing areas for the fireworks will be the Icehouse Amphitheater, Main Street restaurants, Lexington Square Park, the Lexington Veterans Monument and any public parking lot in the downtown area. The circle and grass parking lots located along S. Church Street will be closed all day, the Icehouse website notes.

Celebration on Lake Murray (June 29) — In what has long been billed as the state’s largest fireworks show, Lake Murray will once come alive on the Saturday before the Fourth of July.

According to Capital City Lake Murray Country, fireworks at the lake will begin at roughly 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 29. They will launch from two locations: Spence Island and Dreher Island. Officials note that the fireworks will be best viewable from a boat, from Dreher Island State Park, or on TV station WIS, which will broadcast the lake’s fireworks this year.

Town of Blythewood Rockin’ Red, White and Blue Celebration (July 3) — Blythewood is ready to light up the sky.

The town’s annual Rockin’ Red, White and Blue Celebration is set for 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, and will feature live music (including a set from The Blue Dogs), food trucks, vendors and, you guessed it, fireworks, which are slated to begin at about 9:30 p.m. The free event will take place at Doko Meadows Park at 171 Langford Road.

Columbia Fireflies baseball vs. Augusta (July 3) — Much like Independence Day, baseball is an American institution.

The Class A Columbia Fireflies will combine the two bedrock American staples when they have their Independence Day celebration game against the Augusta GreenJackets on Wednesday, July 3, at Segra Park. The game begins at 6:05 p.m., and there will be a fireworks extravaganza immediately afterward. Ticket prices start at $6.

Lexington County Blowfish baseball games (July 3 and 4) — Fans of the Blowfish will get a double dose of fireworks around the holiday.

The Blowfish, a Coastal Plain League squad, have a couple nights of pyrotechnics lined up. They will play the Macon Bacon at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, and they’ll take on the Glowfish at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, with fireworks to follow each game. For ticket info, visit goblowfishbaseball.com.

Fireworks with the Phil at Segra Park (July 4) — Fireworks will get a beautiful musical accompaniment on Independence Day at Segra Park.

The South Carolina Philharmonic will continue its tradition of playing a concert at the minor league stadium on Thursday, July 4, which will conclude with a rousing rendition of the 1812 Overture as fireworks explode in the night sky. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $10. (This event sold out in 2023, so you might want to get on those tickets.)

Independence Day Celebration at Fort Jackson (July 4) — One of the nation’s largest military training facilities is set host a major Independence Day party.

Fort Jackson will welcome the public on Thursday, July 4, for a celebration that will include food and beer trucks, carnival rides for the kids and live music. Among the acts playing will be DJ Payne, Jazzy Trinity, HiJacked and the Reggie Sullivan Band. Gates open at 4 p.m., music starts at 6 p.m., and fireworks will start at roughly 9 p.m.

The Fort Jackson July 4 event will take place on Hilton Field, and guests are asked to use gate 4 on Boyden Arbor Road access the field.

Lexington County Peach Festival in Gilbert (July 4) — A long-running and charming festival is set to once again take place at Gilbert Community Park.

The Lexington County Peach Festival will run throughout the day on Thursday, July 4, and will include a car show, food vendors, live music, arts and crafts, and, at about 9:15 p.m., a fireworks show. The Peach Festival website says the fireworks will be visible from Gilbert Community Park, Gilbert Middle School, or Gilbert Elementary School.