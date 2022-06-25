'A joy to slip on day or night': Today only, you can get these memory foam slippers for up to 60% off
Slippers aren't just for cozy winter nights — our feet crave comfort even in the middle of summer. And getting the right support is just as important around the house as it it when you're out and about. If your house shoes have seen better days, now is the time to stock up and save — for today only, Amazon is offering up its top-rated Rockdove memory foam slippers for up to 60% off.
For both men and women, shoppers rave about Rockdove slippers. They come in a few different styles and colors — nearly 16,000 shoppers have given these babies a five-star review.
Women's Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slipper
The memory foam insole molds to the contours of your foot for pillow-soft comfort.
"These are literally the best pair of house slippers!" wrote one rave reviewer. "At 72 I have had a lot of experience over the years. Now due to arthritis, my feet and ankles become painfully swollen. The moment I put these on I could immediately feel the difference. I swear I could hear my feet say 'Thank You'. Super comfortable when walking and standing, they have actually molded to the shape of my feet. Also, my apartment was recently renovated which included hard wood floors. Several other pair of slippers slide on the new floors despite having non skid soles. These new RockDove slippers do not which gives me more stability. I am very happy with my purchase and these will be the only ones I buy in the future. Much thanks to Amazon and the manufacturers of these wonderful slippers."
Men's Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slipper
The memory foam provides comfort and the rubber sole lets you step outside when you need to.
"Love these slippers!" a happy shopper shared. "Even in the summer they remain cool because of the waffle type weave! I was taking the dogs for a walk and it was breezy on a really hot day and could feel the wind through the shoes keeping my feet from sweltering!! Plus they have great support!!!! Will buy more in different colors!"
