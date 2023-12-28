Rock these jeans, mama! Lee's 'slim and sleek' pair for women 50+ is nearly 60% off at Amazon's Winter Sale

It's that time of the year again, when the days are shorter (though blessedly starting to lengthen!), winter is here ... and there's simply no such thing as having too many jeans you can't wait to wear. Y'know, ones that bring out your inner hottie, even when it's freezing cold outside. And Amazon's Winter Sale is the perfect time to stock up the to-die-for Lee’s Instantly Slims Straight Leg Jean. With just the right amount of "mom" in them they're still plenty sexy and now start at only $18. With nearly 16,000 five-star ratings by verified Amazon shoppers, these jeans are super popular, especially for women 50+ looking for the right fit.

Why is it a good deal?

Amazon is selling these "perfect jeans" in a variety of colors, from classic denim shades to light gray and black, and you can get them tout de suite, starting at $18, a price we haven't seen since early December. (Prices vary by color and style.)

Why do I need this?

Since we're not 18 years old anymore, we love that these Lee's have full pockets, a slimming tummy panel and are that mid-high rise style we're looking for. These easy-zip jeans are 98 percent cotton and 2 percent spandex for just the right amount of give — you know, the kind you need so you can order that slice of Devil's food cake for dessert.

It's uncomfortable to wear something that isn't truly suited to your body. These are made with a real woman's body in mind. Grab a few, as many are doing. With seven shades to choose from (prices vary by size and color), this may be your new go-to pant.

These flattering jeans come in several washes and colors.

What reviewers say:

Everybody is talking about how awesome these slim, straight-leg jeans fit and feel — nearly 16,000 Amazon shoppers have given them a perfect five-star rating.

This happy shopper says, "I am very impressed by these Lee jeans. They are very soft and comfortable and the fit is perfect... Being middle-aged, I didn't want low riders, I wanted something that would enhance an older woman's figure. These jeans actually make me look slim and sleek...The straight legs are not tight at all, which is nice if you wear boots or Uggs — it does not outline their shape and look silly and also looks good tucked in! The jeans also look nice with heels! Lees are reliable when it comes to sizing. Find your favorite pair and Amazon will keep your favorites in your orders to refer to later! Thanks, Amazon!"

A wise customer writes, "I don’t feel as if my pants need to be hiked up constantly. Also, I am way past the age of wearing everything skin-tight. There has to be some clothes for the older woman and these are it."

Says one five-star fan, "I like that the waist doesn’t form a bucket when I squat. I like that the pant legs are small enough that they don’t bunch up inside my tall boots but aren’t so skinny that they cut off my circulation..."

"Yay! No more muffin top!!!" another fan exclaims. "I love the fit of these jeans. I have three pairs now and wear them all the time. No more tugging my pants up, so I don’t flash trouser cleavage! I am a tall gal of 6ft and low-waisted jeans never worked for me. My torso is too long to safely wear low-waisted pants without showing too much skin that bubbles over the waistband. These jeans fit perfectly, above the hips so they don’t slide down, they are long enough in the inseam with is a rare find for me. The fabric has a little stretch for comfort but is not clingy... Thank goodness there is a higher waist option for us tall girls."

And even though this final shopper titled their review, "Perfect fit," they advised: "They fit good. Are very comfortable and look nice. I’m 5’7" the only complaint is I would like them to be a couple inches longer. But they still look good and don’t look like they are way too short. So that being said, very happy with them."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

