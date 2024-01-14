Rock House of Desert Hot Springs to open to public for first time. Here's the history

“Go Western This Winter” suggested the charming, little advertisement for the B-Bar-H Ranch. “There’s no place like a real California Ranch for an exhilarating Winter Vacation. Thrill to adventure of the Southwest – riding the range, swimming, tennis, hiking, camping, hunting, golf, sunbathing in the dry, warm desert.”

All those activities were indeed available. But a most interesting desert pastime was curiously not listed: making piles of rocks. Building with rocks, rearranging rocks and piling rocks were actually an alluring early desert activity despite being generally associated with hard labor in prisons. A few intrepid early desert dwellers made rock piling an occupation.

At the turn of the 19th to the 20th century there were only a handful of non-Native American settlers in the Coachella Valley. The U.S. Congress passed the Homestead Act in 1862 during the Civil War which provided that any adult citizen who had never borne arms against the government could claim 160 acres of surveyed land way out west. Claimants were required to inhabit and improve their plot by cultivating the land and building upon it. The area of what is now Desert Hot Springs was particularly available.

The abundant desert land attracted homesteaders eager to make a start in the world. Weather didn’t show up on the map, so homesteaders may have been blissfully unaware of what the acreage they claimed would be like during the summer months.

Strewn across the desert sands, rocks were free for the taking but the taking was arduous. Importing wood or making adobe bricks entailed effort, too, but was soon thought to be much easier. But before the import of those more standard building materials, rocks were an obvious way to make desert houses on one’s new land.

Cabot Yerxa arrived in 1913 and is credited with the discovery of the natural hot- and cold-water springs that would eventually attract development and visitors to Desert Hot Springs. Yerxa’s first home, “Eagle's Nest,” was constructed by hand of rock, piled into walls and dug into the side of the mountain. Stacking stone was laborious, and for his later trading post he employed easier building methods.

​An ad for the T Cross K Guest Ranch in nearby Whitewater shouted “The West at its Best! 14 miles north of Palm Springs.” It promised, “You will live again at the T Cross K! There’s something to do every minute—horseback riding, hiking, tennis, dancing – or there’s plenty of chance to be just plain lazy. Comfortable rock cottages –big Ranch Guest House. American plan—and the best home cooking you’ve ever eaten. Take 29 Palms Road off Highway 99 to Whitewater 4-mile sign.”

A literal pile of rocks, “Pil-o-Rox” was built by an intrepid mining business veteran, Lee Watkins. In his eighth decade, Watkins built the house entirely with his own hands starting in 1947. It was years in the making. Stacking stone, he compiled a 1,314-square-foot house.

The Limelight-News told his story in 1949. It reported Watkins, “doesn’t believe in modern conveniences when building a desert home – he goes ‘back to nature’ for his materials. The Desert Hot Springs resident, 75 this month, has lived in the west for some 56 years and has yet to find a building problem that he hasn’t been able to solve with the aid of mother nature – except, that is, when he built a dam near Palmdale and lost everything he owned in an early season cloudburst.”

“Watkins explained that the dam was nearing completion when a deluge of water overran his camp, carrying logs, cement, machinery and a lot of hard work with it. That was a dark period in the former stonemason’s life – one of the few. “

“Watkins grew up near Chicago. He attended Mount Morris College there, graduating when he was 19. In 1894 the ‘young man went west.’ After living in Colorado and Washington, where he punched cows for a living, he decided to let nature help him build homes and came down to California, settling in Brawley.”

“Watkins built the first buildings in Brawley and his daughter was the first white girl born in that territory. After spending a year in the desert town Watkins’ itching foot got the best of him, sending him toward a growing city some 175 miles northwest – Los Angeles.”

“There he helped build the old Barker Brothers Furniture store, various other business buildings and many, many residences. In Los Angeles he built his first stone house, employing skills that today brings builders to his door for construction advice about homes built solely of rock.”

“Later Nevada called and Watkins spent 10 years in the wilds south of what is now Boulder City. He built another stone house there –with Nature’s help alone – and that, too, is still standing.”

“Today the desert pioneer has completed what he calls ‘his last’ stone home. Patterned after the most famous of his dwellings in Mint Canyon, the new house is located in a remote corner of Desert Hot Springs and is a living example of the treasures that lie dormant in the desert wastes. There is no air-conditioning – but the house is always cool. There are no cracks in his walls – the plaster is his own compound.”

“With his wife, Leanora, whom he married 10 years ago, Watkins has collected lore from every part of the Great American Desert. He has become as skilled in the fashioning of furniture as he is in building with rocks.”

“More than 800 tourists have visited him there, just to see the beautiful Cholla wood furniture and unique construction methods employed in the home. Watkins purchased his Desert Hot Springs lot three years ago, lived on it while building the house which he finished last year. His living room contains most of the furniture he has made from wood painstakingly gathered from riverbeds and desert hideaways. The natural shapes are retained as he fashions the pieces into armchairs, lamps and table.”

“Today the elderly pioneer is living out his life in complete happiness with his wife, ‘the best pal in the world.’ Watkins describes his life as ‘hit or miss’ but also says that he’s ‘had more fun than any man living.’”

All from the desert activity of piling rocks.

The house was recently recognized by the Riverside County Historical Commission as a Landmark. On Saturday, Jan. 20, the house will be open to the community for the first time as the new home for the Desert Hot Springs Historical Society.

The Pil-O-Rox is located at 66-050 3rd St. in Desert Hot Springs. The grand opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is free to all and will feature live music, complimentary light refreshments, and exhibition community booths.

Tracy Conrad is president of the Palm Springs Historical Society. The Thanks for the Memories column appears Sundays in The Desert Sun. Write to her at pshstracy@gmail.com.

