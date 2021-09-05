Harvest this bargain: Amazon just whacked $50 off an amazing robot weeder for Labor Day

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We're all wondering what we ever did before our robot vacuum came into our lives (and if you still don't have a robovac, well, you should!). The awesome news is that there's a robot for your garden too! We have the scoop — and a deep discount for you this Labor Day weekend from Amazon. If you don't already have a prime membership, which gets you free two day shipping, discounts, books, movies and other benefits for $12.99/ month, you can sign up here.

It's the time of year for fall cleanup and planting bulbs for next spring's garden glory, but we all know that gardening can be back-breaking work. While it's great to reap what we sow, especially fresh veggies, the dreaded weeding is what deters many of us from confronting the tangled chaos in our backyards. It's hard on your back, knees and hands. And who has the time?

Well, your harvest-moon prayers have been answered: The Tertill Garden Weeding Robot — from the creators of that indoor miracle worker, Roomba — will make short work of those pernicious backyard menaces.

Let the sun power the growth of your beloved seedlings and the backyard policeman protecting them. (Photo: Amazon)

This little dynamo — it can patrol 200 square feet of garden during a typical 1- to 2-hour stint — does all of the tedious toiling for you by preventing weeds to begin with. Ideally, you want to begin your Tertill regimen with a weed-free garden. Then, once you've planted your seeds and flowers, just let this baby go and forget it. How, you ask?

The Tertill has wheels designed to churn and till the dirt, deterring those pesky weeds from taking root. If they do make their way to the surface, it senses any small sprouts beneath it and trims, so those weeds never stand a chance. If it encounters a plant that's taller than its sensors, it knows not to cut and turns away, protecting your precious tomatoes. Just done your sowing for the season? No problem. The Tertill comes with plant guards, so you can surround your seedlings with a bumper so it knows not to disturb their formative days.

This is a healthy, environmentally sound way to protect your plants, especially those veggies meant for consumption. No more carcinogenic chemicals — just good old-fashioned weed trimming. A bevy of sensors educates it about your garden as your plants grow. You never have to think about weeding again, as the power of the sun charges this baby and keeps it running all summer long. We love set-it-and-forget it devices!

Reviewers are saying great things about this clever weeder: "This is a tough little worker," one gushed. "I have a friend with one and it really works great! I so enjoy a garden and dislike weeding. I can’t wait for May!"

A few simple rules: Keep Tertill corralled with a 4-inch-minimum border so it doesn't go astray, and plant your veggies and flowers a foot apart on a fairly flat surface to give it room to work. Make sure there are no large rocks or nuts, and then release this magical robot to do its thing.

Look at this arsenal! All you need to get those weeds running for their lives. (Photo: Amazon)

Sold yet? Good, because Amazon is offering a $50 coupon this weekend, chopping the $349 price tag down to $299. Additional accessory kits and weed-whacking strings are available for purchase, so stock up now during this Labor Day sale to save yourself some money, a ton of aggravation and a trip to the chiropractor.

Said another happy customer: "No more back breaking weeding for me. Got my Tertill and I'm ready to go. I have a large garden so I'm hoping for a 2nd Tertill for Father's Day."

