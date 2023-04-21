We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

'Does all the hard work for me!' This highly rated robot vac-mop is 80% off

Britt Ross
·3 min read

Even the most tech-averse among us have to admit: Owning a robot vacuum is an absolute lifesaver. After all, if you don't have to clean something by hand, why not rely on a smart little machine that can do all the dirty work for you? If you don't already have one of these game-changing gizmos, the highly rated ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo is currently on sale for a whopping 80% off — just $140 with an on-page coupon (down from $700) at Amazon!

Not only is the ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo more convenient than using a handheld vacuum, it's also arguably more effective. How many of us are actually able to reach under our couches, beds, kitchen appliances and other furniture with our regular vacs? Exactly. At just over five inches high, this little gadget easily slips into those hard-to-reach spaces we often neglect, and its smart sensors allow it to avoid bumping into walls and objects or falling down stairs.

Speaking of smart, the ZCWA robot vacuum can recognize and adapt to different floor types, seamlessly segueing from carpeting to hard surfaces, or vice versa. Dust, pet hair and other debris are no match for its sweeping bristles and strong suction. And once it's finished vacuuming, it'll even mop your floors for you — sure beats schlepping a heavy bucket of water around the house!

What it lacks in size, it more than makes up for in efficiency. In just 100 minutes, this robovac can cover 1,920 square feet — all on a single charge. And once it starts running low on juice, it'll make its way back to the charging dock all on its own. That said, it's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant if you'd like to be a little more hands-on, so feel free to control its direction, change its cleaning mode or even set a cleaning schedule!

the robot vacuum on a living room rug
Its low profile means it can get under couches, beds and other furniture; its incredible performance means you'll be shouting about it from your rooftop. (Photo: Amazon)

One pet owner wrote: "I got brand-new wood flooring, and I knew that with a puppy I was going to need some help to keep the floors clean. This robot was a lifesaver. I just put it on and it takes care of the vacuuming for me. One less chore for me to do!"

"I was looking for a vacuum that could sweep and mop simultaneously," said another. "I have a dog that tracks in dirt and hair and leaves wet paw prints on the floor. This little vacuum does a nice job of cleaning up after him, and I can set it and forget it. It’ll send itself home when the job is done, and it’s easy to clean and prep for the next job."

One impressed Amazon customer even thought it put their own cleaning skills to shame: "I couldn't believe the dirt it picked up. I think it did better than me sweeping the floors. I let it do five rooms in the house and it still had power. It was nice for it to go under the bed and end tables.... Now, I just sit down to watch TV at night and let it roam around."

"Great product!" proclaimed one fan. "Definitely love this for my large home. I struggle to find the time to keep my floors as clean as I would like, so this is an amazing saving grace that does all the hard work for me!"

