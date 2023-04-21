'Does all the hard work for me!' This highly rated robot vac-mop is 80% off
Even the most tech-averse among us have to admit: Owning a robot vacuum is an absolute lifesaver. After all, if you don't have to clean something by hand, why not rely on a smart little machine that can do all the dirty work for you? If you don't already have one of these game-changing gizmos, the highly rated ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo is currently on sale for a whopping 80% off — just $140 with an on-page coupon (down from $700) at Amazon!
ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
Not only is the ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo more convenient than using a handheld vacuum, it's also arguably more effective. How many of us are actually able to reach under our couches, beds, kitchen appliances and other furniture with our regular vacs? Exactly. At just over five inches high, this little gadget easily slips into those hard-to-reach spaces we often neglect, and its smart sensors allow it to avoid bumping into walls and objects or falling down stairs.
Speaking of smart, the ZCWA robot vacuum can recognize and adapt to different floor types, seamlessly segueing from carpeting to hard surfaces, or vice versa. Dust, pet hair and other debris are no match for its sweeping bristles and strong suction. And once it's finished vacuuming, it'll even mop your floors for you — sure beats schlepping a heavy bucket of water around the house!
What it lacks in size, it more than makes up for in efficiency. In just 100 minutes, this robovac can cover 1,920 square feet — all on a single charge. And once it starts running low on juice, it'll make its way back to the charging dock all on its own. That said, it's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant if you'd like to be a little more hands-on, so feel free to control its direction, change its cleaning mode or even set a cleaning schedule!
One pet owner wrote: "I got brand-new wood flooring, and I knew that with a puppy I was going to need some help to keep the floors clean. This robot was a lifesaver. I just put it on and it takes care of the vacuuming for me. One less chore for me to do!"
"I was looking for a vacuum that could sweep and mop simultaneously," said another. "I have a dog that tracks in dirt and hair and leaves wet paw prints on the floor. This little vacuum does a nice job of cleaning up after him, and I can set it and forget it. It’ll send itself home when the job is done, and it’s easy to clean and prep for the next job."
One impressed Amazon customer even thought it put their own cleaning skills to shame: "I couldn't believe the dirt it picked up. I think it did better than me sweeping the floors. I let it do five rooms in the house and it still had power. It was nice for it to go under the bed and end tables.... Now, I just sit down to watch TV at night and let it roam around."
"Great product!" proclaimed one fan. "Definitely love this for my large home. I struggle to find the time to keep my floors as clean as I would like, so this is an amazing saving grace that does all the hard work for me!"
ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Storage and organization
Onlyeasy Foldable Underbed Bags$13 $17Save $4
Kalimdor Azeroth Pants Hangers, 2-pack$14 $25Save $11 with coupon
NestNeatly SmartCube Underbed Storage Bag, 3-Pack$24 $36Save $12 with coupon
Auto
Mongoora Car Charger Adapter$8 $15Save $7 with coupon
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$6 $13Save $7
Fix-A-Flat Aerosol Emergency Flat Tire Repair and Inflator$6 $13Save $8
Hotor Car Trash Can With Lid and Storage Pockets$10 $25Save $15
Vacuums
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$127 $500Save $373 with coupon
Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$190 $700Save $510 with coupon
Black+Decker 20V Max Handheld Vacuum$69 $177Save $108
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Slim$200 $230Save $30
Wowgo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$95 $130Save $35 with coupon
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100 $500Save $400
Kitchen
Seropy Roll-Up Dish-Drying Rack$8 $13Save $5
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer$12 $30Save $18
Crockpot 7-Quart Oval Slow Cooker$40 $50Save $10
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$16 $30Save $14
The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper$13 $17Save $4
Home
Beckham Hotel Collection Memory Foam Pillows, 2-Pack$65 $100Save $35 with coupon
Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit$40 $100Save $60
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack$30 $100Save $70
Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$11 $17Save $6 with coupon
Royal Gourmet 24-Inch Charcoal Grill$150 $240Save $90
KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti Fatigue Mat$20 $36Save $16
Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand$70 $120Save $50
ColorCoral Universal Dust Cleaning Gel$7 $12Save $5