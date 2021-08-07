This is the absolute best robot-vacuum/mop deal I've EVER seen — and it won't last long

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A robot vacuum/mop with laser-guided navigation for under $100? That's unheard-of. There's just one small catch. (Photo: Amazon)

Let me start by saying I first spotted this deal yesterday and I'm amazed it's still available. My guess is it won't be for much longer, because it's literally the single best robot-vacuum deal I've seen — and I've seen a lot of them.

Here's the scoop: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller VGREAT has the STRE S10 Pro robot vacuum and mop for just $96 when you apply the on-page 60%-off coupon. Although that percentage is coming off a listed price of $239, this vac normally sells for $140.

STRE? Right, never heard of it. And with only one user review (albeit a very enthusiastic five-star one), you might be wondering whether this is a safe bet.

My take: Probably. Although I haven't tested this exact model, I've tried quite a few very similar ones. They've all been varying degrees of "pretty good." And there are features here you just don't find in a $96 sweeper, including laser-guided navigation, an optional mopping option, app-based controls that let you create virtual boundaries, and support for voice operation via Alexa and Google commands.

Comparable vacs from the likes of Roborock and Shark would cost you anywhere from $300 to $400. And if you're thinking the S10 Pro probably doesn't, well, suck as much as those models, the former promises 2000Pa of suction power — definitely on par with its pricier counterparts.

Quick tip: If possible, put the base station (where the vacuum docks and recharges) on a hard floor. Chalk it up to bad design, but a lot of these things have difficulty docking on carpet.

The only thing that gives me pause here is the unusual language regarding the seller's return policy: "This item is non-returnable, but if the item arrives damaged or defective, you may request a refund or replacement." It's possible this is a closeout option from this seller, hence the no-returns policy. On the other hand, I've never been refused a return by Amazon, so it's possible there's wiggle room in that policy.

What do you think? Is this a $96 gamble worth taking? Or would you feel more comfortable spending more on a name-brand robot? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

