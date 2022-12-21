'Looks like we don’t even have a dog': Roborock vacuums are up to $270 off at Amazon, today only

Let the robots do the work, at a deep discount. (Photo: Amazon)

With all the things you have going on this holiday season, cleaning is probably not on your mind — and with a robot vacuum, it doesn't need to be. Lucky for you, Amazon is offering special deals on Robock robot vacs — you can save up to $270! — but only until midnight. If you haven't yet used a robot vac, take it from thousands of Amazon shoppers who swear by the wonders of Roborock robot vacuums. They do the heavy cleaning for you — and you control it all through a handy smartphone app. The vacs map your rooms, self-charge, tackle pet hair and crumbs, and some even empty their dust bins themselves. There are a bunch of vacuums on sale today, but you definitely don't want to miss these fan-favorites.

Amazon Roborock E5 Robot Vacuum and Mop $200 $360 Save $160 With HyperForce suction and its and Carpet Boost feature, expect all your floors to be spotless. The Roborock E5 is controlled through an app and is compatible with Alexa. $200 at Amazon

This mopping vac moves fast and uses intelligent navigation, and treads a Z-shape path to clean your floors quickly and efficiently. It features 2500PA of powerful suction and an automatic carpet "boost" to suck up dust and hairs, no matter the surface.

This vac has plenty of power too: It can clean for 200 minutes without needing a recharge. Its large dustbin also keeps it on the job for as long as you need it. This robovac is controlled by app and voice control, so you can stop and start cleanups, set schedules and more with the touch of a button or by saying a few words.

"When I bought this vacuum, I was hoping to get a decent job done,” one five-star reviewer wrote. "This vacuum does a FANTASTIC job!! I am very impressed. The suction is great! I have 2 cats and it has cleaned all the hair and dust and dander from my carpets and floors. It transitions from hardwood to carpets just fine. It even gets up on my bathroom rugs (they are rubber backed and stay put.). The battery lasts a long time. The dirt canister is plenty big enough. I keep telling everyone that asks about it, how happy I am with this choice!"

Amazon Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock $480 $700 Save $220 This robovac promises hands-free cleaning for up to seven weeks with 2700Pa max suction and up to 180 minutes of run time. $480 at Amazon

The Roborock Q5 can tackle both hardwood floors and carpets. It uses a LiDar navigation system to map your home’s floor landscape, so it doesn’t bump into walls, scratch up furniture or plummet down stairs. With up to 180 minutes of battery life on a single charge, this robovac can sweep up your floors and empty itself so you don't have to lift a finger. Plus, it can also be controlled and scheduled via the smartphone app.

"I honestly didn’t know that our floors could stay this clean," wrote a robot vac convert. "We have an adult yellow lab that sheds 2 lbs of hair per day it seems and it used to be a constant battle to keep it swept and vacuumed up. Once we got the Q5 +, it looks like we don’t even have a dog in the house. East to set up, covers all the areas, and the self emptying function is a game changer. Tile and rug mix and all the hair stays gone."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

