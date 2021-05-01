Hurry! Save up to $200 these intuitive Roborock vacuums, today only!

Rudie Obias and Mike Natale
·4 min read

Leave traditional vacuuming in the past (Photo: Amazon)
Leave traditional vacuuming in the past (Photo: Amazon)

Why vacuum your floors when a robot could do it for you?

Right now, you can save big on Roborock robot vacuums: score $120 off of the Roborock S4 Max, or $200 off of the Roborock S5 Max on Amazon, today only. We'll take a look at the key features of each to help you find the best robot vacuum for your home. But don't wait, this is a deal you won't want to miss out on.

Roborock S4 Max

Cleans on your schedule, without taking up your time (Photo: Amazon)
Cleans on your schedule, without taking up your time (Photo: Amazon)

The Roborock S4 Max can tackle all sorts of household surfaces, unlike other devices that just suck up dirt and grime and ‘get stuck’ against a wall or under furniture. We consider it the jack-of-all-trades of floor cleaning.

This smart home vacuum cleaner uses a navigation system to map your home’s floor landscape, so it doesn’t bump into walls, scratch up furniture or plummet down stairs. This robot vacuum can sweep up your hardwood floors and then switch to carpets and tiles at a moment’s notice, plus it can also be controlled and scheduled via its smartphone app (Apple iOS and Android). You can even connect it to your Amazon Alexa for voice control.

"This is a really great robot vacuum with tons of great features." one five-star reviewer shared, "This robot has all the epic features of the S4 but dominates carpets (carefully pulling dog hair out of the carpets with zero damage to the carpet) and moves with ease over thresholds." They added, "This really is the perfect robot vacuum. I did a lot of research into the available options and put 3 robots through the paces, and the Roborock S4 MAX really outperformed anything else I’ve seen. If you are looking for a really smart bot to basically automate your daily sweeping around your house—look no further!"

Shop it: Roborock S4 Max, $310 (was $430), amazon.com

Roborock S5 Max

Everything you need for a spotless space at the push of a button (Photo: Amazon)
Everything you need for a spotless space at the push of a button (Photo: Amazon)

Does your house have the kind of messes a vacuum alone can't tackle? Then you need the Roborock S5 Max, which packs a little something extra for those more slippery spills.

Yes, the Roborock S5 Max boasts the same 2000Pa and LIDAR room mapping as the S4 Max, but is also built with customizable mopping capabilities. Designate which water flow works best for each room, and even make adjustments in-app to the S5 Max's precision mapping to designate no-mop areas for sensitive spots, as well as no-go areas and invisible walls to ensure a totally customized cleaning experience entirely in your control. Able to tackle up to 180 minutes of cleaning in a single trip, the Roborock S5 Max has everything you need for a spotless space at the push of a button.

"Amazing product!" said one studious shopper, "I am big tech follower and an engineer so I have been watching robot vacuum technology for a while waiting the right time and when the S5 Max released I was sold. The intelligent Lidar mapping is fantastic allowing the robot to efficiently clean and optimize the coverage so it can completely clean every inch leaving my floors spotless. The 4 levels of power are awesome. The spot and zone cleaning functions so far have worked great and it always knows where it is going. The big thing for me was the mopping feature. It has no problem keeping paw prints, light dirt or spills, and dust up off the floor leaving my floors nice and shiny."

Shop it: Roborock S5 Max, $400 (was $600), amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

