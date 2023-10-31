Senior shoppers say this $19 jar opener is 'like having a strong person in the house'

Despite our best efforts, some jar lids just don't want to budge. And for anyone with weakness or pain in their hands, twisting those stubborn suckers off can be quite the challenge. That being said, it is 2023 ... of course there's a robot that can do this task for us! The Robo Twist electric jar opener is a nifty little invention that clips onto practically any jar lid and effortlessly pries it off with the push of a button. How's that for low-effort efficiency?

It certainly looks futuristic, with its UFO-like shape and little arms, but it couldn't be easier to use. Just set the Robo Twist over your jar, press the button and it'll adjust its grips to fit around the jar. Once secure, it'll start rotating to pop that lid right off. Even super-stuck lids are no match for this gizmo, so whether you lack upper-body strength, have a condition like arthritis or simply want to be spared from exerting energy, it'll quickly become a staple in your kitchen.

It's compatible with lids measuring 1.2 to 3.5 inches in diameter, and when it's not in use, the arms retract, turning it into a compact tool that can be stored in a drawer. Just make sure you have AA batteries on hand — it runs on two.

This electric jar opener just might become one of the most reached-for items in your kitchen — it's that helpful!

Don't just take our word for it — over 2,600 Amazon customers love the Robo Twist so much, they awarded it a perfect five-star rating.

"This really works on opening any size, tight jars," raved one shopper. "It even opened my Talenti Gelato right from the freezer, and my strawberry preserve jars that are very tight. I struggled with any jars because of arthritis ... it is truly amazing!"

"It's like having a strong person in the house!" exclaimed another enthusiast. "I love this! Before my purchase, I would have to invite someone over to help me open those jars that I can no longer handle. I'm 73 and just don't have enough oomph anymore. Now, I don't have to bother anyone or wait for help to come!"

"I enjoy using this product," wrote a final fan. "It works as described and is super easy to use. ... I just wish it had an auto stop. Not a BIG deal to push a button to stop, but when I'm at the sink washing something, it would be convenient if it stopped when it had gone around the can."

