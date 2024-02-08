Roberto Cavalli Brand Teams With Las Vegas Fashion Council During Big Game Weekend

CAVALLI’S SUPER BOWL HELP: Roberto Cavalli is collaborating with the Las Vegas Fashion Council during the upcoming Big Game Weekend, running from Friday to Sunday around the Super Bowl.

The Italian brand will contribute 10 percent of sales from its boutique at Wynn Las Vegas through the weekend event to support the fashion industry. At the same time, it is setting up a couture suite for the occasion and contributing 10 percent of sales also from that venue.

More from WWD

Proceeds will be channeled into creating a grant to support a talented young designer.

“My creative journey has been deeply influenced by the dynamic energy of the United States, forever serving as a wellspring of inspiration for my designs,” said Fausto Puglisi, creative director of Roberto Cavalli, who joined the house in the fall of 2020. “The pulsating vibrancy of America has been pivotal in shaping my artistic vision. That’s why it’s so important for me to announce this partnership with the Las Vegas Fashion Council, as I’d love to offer, through this grant, the opportunity I had to emerging talents here in Vegas.”

The partnership will be unveiled during the Roberto Cavalli cocktail event and trunk show on Friday at Wynn Las Vegas, hosted by Puglisi and the brand’s executive team.

Over the years, Puglisi has dressed several artists in Roberto Cavalli at Super Bowl events, from Beyoncé and Ciara to Gwen Stefani and Mary J. Blige.

“This initiative aligns with the Las Vegas Fashion Council’s mission to encourage creativity and innovation in the fashion world, particularly by assisting young designers as they make their mark in the industry,” stated the company, committing to fostering growth and diversity in the fashion sector.

The Roberto Cavalli company is helmed by chief executive officer Sergio Azzolari, who previously held the same role at Dsquared2 and joined the brand in April last year. Entrepreneur Hussain Sajwani owns the brand through his private investment company Vision Investments, which bought the company from Clessidra SGR in 2019.

Best of WWD