Robert Pattinson Quietly Sells His Longtime Hollywood Hills Lair

It was never officially on the market, but records now reveal that Robert Pattinson has stealthily sold his longtime Los Angeles home. Squirreled away high in the Hollywood Hills and acquired by the Batman and Twilight star some nine years ago for about $2.2 million, the house transferred in an all-cash deal valued at exactly $3 million.

Records also indicate the buyer is not a Hollywood celebrity but rather an LLC linked to Frank Buckley, a financier and executive at the $9 billion hedge fund Marlin Equity Partners, which is headquartered in California’s Hermosa Beach neighborhood.

Of course, it’s not exactly surprising that Pattinson would be in the mood to leave his bachelor pad. The 37-year-old Brit was recently confirmed to be expecting his first child with longtime partner Suki Waterhouse, and the couple also recently acquired a larger house elsewhere in the hills. Back in summer 2022, Pattinson forked out $5.3 million for a gated property previously owned by the Grammy-winning musician Beck.

Because Pattinson’s just-sold L.A. home was not publicly marketed for sale, it’s not clear what changes and upgrades the actor made during his nearly decade-long ownership tenure. But aerial views reveal the property’s exterior remains remarkably unchanged from years past, with a huge driveway gate shielding the property from prying eyes.

Built in the 1950s and set privately behind another house down a long red brick driveway, the single-story hacienda has just two bedrooms and two bathrooms and measures in at a cozy 1,940 square feet.

Inside, rustic terracotta tile floors run throughout the interconnected living spaces, while the flooring switches to hardwood in the bedrooms. Highlights include a spacious living room with multiple French doors that open to the tree-shaded gardens, while twin arches flank a double-sided fireplace and lead into a skylit kitchen with a vaulted, wood-beam ceiling and a premium stainless appliances. Both bedrooms have custom built-in wardrobes and direct access to outdoor lounging areas; both bathrooms have arched and tiled showers, the hallway bathroom done up cobalt blue and the master bath in a cheerful celery green.

A brick veranda runs along the inside façade of the angled residence. While the yard is somewhat small, it’s also remarkably private and includes a grassy lawn space, a kidney-shaped swimming pool and views over the rugged surrounding canyons. Courtyard areas around the side and rear of the residence include a several terraces and a secluded spa set into a brick terrace tightly girdled by tall hedges for celebrity-style privacy. There’s also an attached two-car garage.

