Robert Mondavi Has Joined Forces With an Acclaimed Texas Chef for Its New Napa Tasting Room

Robert Mondavi Winery has been one of the biggest names in Napa Valley for decades. And now the esteemed company is bringing its pours to Downtown Napa.

Arch & Tower, a new experience by Robert Mondavi, opened earlier this month, with oenophiles able to indulge in tastings paired with bites that highlight the best of Northern California’s local produce. The spot is meant to be a replacement for the winery’s tasting room while the Highway 29 location undergoes a multiyear renovation.

“This is an exciting and historic moment for Robert Mondavi Winery, as we open our first ever offsite tasting room and continue to build on our deep connection with the Napa community,” Lauren Larrabee, the general manager of the winery, said in a statement.

To create a well-rounded tasting program, the winery’s culinary director, Jeff Mosher, collaborated with the James Beard Award winner Chris Shepherd on a menu to pair with Robert Mondavi’s wines. The Napa Exploration tasting, which includes pours from the winery’s Estates Collection, is matched with bites like seasoned waffle fries with crème fraîche ranch and trout roe, and red-wine-braised beef croquettes with house-made mustard.

An outdoor seating area

The Taste of To Kalon, meanwhile, takes sips from the To Kalon Vineyard and serves them alongside plates including shrimp Louie lettuce wraps and Monte Cristo sandwiches. Visitors who choose that experience will also get to sample a spinach and ricotta malfatti, which nods to the Italian dishes that used to be served in some of Napa Valley’s oldest liquor stores.

If you’re looking for a more expansive culinary offering, the Legend Lunch is a three-course meal that takes place at communal tables along the Napa River, with wines from the Estates Collection. And from 4 to 7 p.m., Arch & Tower will offer its “Golden Hour” menu of wines by the glass and à la carte snacks, for those who want to move beyond the set tastings.

“Robert Mondavi was a huge supporter of downtown Napa, an innovator, and the consummate host himself, so I think he would be proud of what the team has created at Arch & Tower,” Philip Hansell, the winery’s director of hospitality, said in a statement.

Napa Valley wine lovers can raise a glass to that.

