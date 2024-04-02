Robb Recommends: The Ultra-Potent Vitamin C Serum That Brightens Skin and Fades Scars

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better.

More from Robb Report

Vitamin C serums are infamously hard to get right. That’s because the titular ingredient, which works a plethora of wonders for the skin, is about as unstable as a decades-old bistro table—at least, that is, when it’s dissolved in water.

But keeping it in its solid form, when it exists as a bright yellow powder, preserves its efficacy for far longer. And that’s the logic behind Exponent Beauty’s Vitamin C Brightening Boost Power Serum, which I’ve been using for about a month. In that time, I’ve seen much faster results than serum-based Vitamin C products. Some of my most stubborn spots of hyperpigmentation have also begun to fade—the kind of change that makes me want to use this product for the long haul.

Review: Exponent Beauty's Vitamin C Is a Potent Serum That Works

Exponent Beauty Vitamin C Brightening Boost Power Serum

Buy Now on Exponent Beauty: $98

Exponent Beauty was founded as a way to help aestheticians deliver ultra-powerful doses of high-performing active ingredients to their clients’s skin. Its Power Systems let you take its simple, brilliant innovations home. (In addition to Vitamin C, there are also systems for Retinol and CoQ10.) Each of them works the same way: Instead of one vial, you get two, along with reusable caps designed to dose exactly the right amount of powder and a coordinating hyaluronic acid serum into your palm. The idea is that you mix the powder and serum right before application, ensuring that the contents are in their most potent form when you apply them to your skin.

I’ve enjoyed feeling as though I’m operating my own mini aesthetics lab when I mix the serum every morning—a sensation an increasing number of smart grooming brands are bringing die-hard skin care fans—but what I like the most about the product is that it works. Vitamin C is supposed to do everything from helping to boost collagen production, reduce acne scarring, and make your skin look brighter and more even overall. The forms of the ingredient that can sit in water-based serums on shelves for months aren’t nearly as effective as the raw, dry stuff. And if you’re going to spend the money, it’s reassuring to know that you’re getting Vitamin C in its most redoubtable form.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.