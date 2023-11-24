‘Do the roast potatoes the day before’: William Sitwell’s 12 rules of Christmas

Suspend your cynicism, your disbelief, your harrumphing and your disdain for washing up. There’s no escape: once Christmas is upon us, it’s all over us like a rash. So come the day itself, bury your normal horrid self; the heart of Yuletide is only for a few days (at the very least just from Christmas Eve until midnight on Boxing Day).

Whether you are a guest or the host, think big, think generous and – as a great man almost said – with Sitwell’s 12 Rules of Christmas, you can come up smiling Tuesday morning…

1. Make your house look like it’s Christmas

By which I mean fully camped-up, overdecorated, with a forest of greenery that anyone entering has to fight their way through. Not sure how to approach this? Pretend your home is a shop, with twinkly Christmas music playing, overpowering scented candles, low-level lighting, trinkets everywhere, and every surface and picture covered in holly. Everything the most gauche festive store might have. Except a till.

Don't be afraid to make it camp - Getty Images

2. Get a ham that’s not just ham, it’s a ham

Preferably a York ham (from Dukes-Hill), bone in, covered with breadcrumbs, and brought out at every meal time, available to all 24/7. It’s breakfast, it’s lunch, it’s supper, it’s a snack. Carve, keep carving, hack the remaining to fry for a carbonara and, when nothing’s left, boil it for soup. Otherwise get an Iberico or serrano ham (Fortnum’s, Lidl or Amazon, budget-dependent), buy a carving set and dish out morsels like you’re some kind of deranged Santa version of Gino D’Acampo.

3. If you don’t have a drinks table, make one

That’s just a table, covered with drinks: gin, vodka, whisky, sherry, rum, Cointreau, tequila and mixers. Keep an ice bucket full, lemons cut. Tell everyone to help themselves, tell the young to help others. What better to engage the youth than free access to a drinks table?

A drinks table is a winner for socialising - Getty Images

4. Have two tellies in two rooms

For kids (Octonauts/Paw Patrol etc), for grown-ups (Top Boy, all five seasons, for perfect Christmas distraction). Don’t worry about youths and teens, they don’t watch telly, they have phones. But make sure you have wi-fi, by the bucketload.

5. Go to church. Just do it

And drag everyone there – believers, non-believers, atheists… It’s so cheering on Christmas morning to spot the reluctant suited-and-booted dregs of someone else’s Christmas house party. Midnight Mass if you must; there’s a special appeal about late-night drunk church. Otherwise Christmas morning worship, which is a great way to clear bodies from the kitchen.

God gave you Christmas, so you owe him: and that first glass of fizz tastes even better if you’ve had to suffer the vicar making some pointless sermon pitch to grown-ups and kids that was in fact only aimed at kids. Who weren’t listening.

6. Get a hessian paper sack

Every so often, march through rooms gathering up discarded wrapping paper into it, thus avoiding the place turning into a hoarders’ hovel (but take care not to bin your mother-in-law’s pile of expensive paper, retained, carefully folded and stored for reuse next year). Then burn it (VERY SATISFYING; think of it as an unwanted relative going up in smoke) or dispose of it in whichever way your environmental niceties insist.

7. Fill up the fridge and wine rack

Stock up on a versatile fridge white and an all-rounder rack red. If in doubt, remember that nothing melts the Christmas blues more than knowing that you are well supplied with decent chardonnay and pinot noir (and make it from New Zealand if you want a talking point).

Sitwell: Choose a New Zealand pinot noir or chardonnay if you want a talking point with guests - Alamy Stock Photo

8. Invite a lonely friend or sparky widower

Who is not known to everybody. Nothing calms and gets people to behave and make actual conversation so much as a stranger. But if your own foul offspring/parents/siblings are ignoring them, go and chat them up yourself from time to time during proceedings.

They will never forget your Christmas kindness and cheer. They will love you and when they die – preferably in the next 11 and a half months so you don’t have to repeat the whole charade next year – they’ll leave you that apartment no one knew they owned in Puerto Banús.

9. Wash up. I’ve said this before

I’ll never cease repeating it. Especially if you’re a guest: wash up. Keep washing up. And when no one is looking, wash up a little more. Wash up sober, wash up drunk (like drunk church, it’s more fun). If it pains you to do it, pretend you’re a kitchen porter at the start of some great culinary career.

You will rule this domain. You will clean, organise and conquer. That you have no idea where anything goes is not a reason to not wash up. No host ever said: ‘That wretched person washed up, cleaned the kitchen and put the saucepans in the wrong drawer.’ What they actually say is: ‘I love that person. They washed up without even offering.’

10. Expect to be disappointed by the presents you receive

After all, the things you really crave are not things to expect on Christmas Day (new car/job/husband/mistress/vicar) and the greatest gift is a long lunch with no recriminations; which you’ll get.

So focus on your own giving – and if you’re at a loss, remember everyone likes to smell nice, be warm (I’m thinking cardigans, not radiators), drink from nice glasses, have a huge chunk of Parmesan and do puzzles. And it is completely right, proper – nay, compulsory – to tell aunts, uncles and godparents not to give your offspring plastic: instead, wooden toys, books or clothes.

'The greatest gift is a long lunch with no recriminations; which you’ll get', writes Sitwell - Getty

11. Cook turkey – and those trimmings

This is not a time to be different and cook beef or whole cod’s head. You can do that at any time for the rest of the year. And remember it’s not stressful, it’s just a big Sunday lunch.

So get a decent bird, like KellyBronze (ringing the changes, maybe, with their melting, confit thighs), and like all good meat, do it low and slow. And do the roast potatoes the day before, keep them cool somewhere in a tray and bring to temperature 20 minutes before serving.

12. Don’t mess with the official timeline

Lunch by 1.30pm. King’s Speech at 3pm, then as it suits: walk, tea, drinks, smoked salmon supper, paper sack duties, bed. In these tedious secular times keep the faith in Christmas rituals and you WILL come up smiling Tuesday morning.

