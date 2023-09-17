Roast blackberry compote with sunflower seed cream recipe

Blackberries are the ultimate free food – you’ll probably be able to find a patch growing nearby, wherever you live. While the sunflower cream makes this dish vegan, you can serve it with dairy double cream. Or you can replace the sunflower seeds with almonds or cashews when making the cream.

Prep time: 10 minutes, plus chilling time

Cook time: 45 minutes

Four

For the compote

For the sunflower cream

Preheat the oven to 180C/170C fan/gas mark 4.

For the compote, put everything in a small roasting dish, the berries about three deep. Roast for 15 minutes, stirring gently halfway through, until the fruit is starting to soften and the liquid is becoming syrupy. Discard the juniper berries then let the compote to cool to room temperature.

For the cream, put the seeds into a small ovenproof dish, pour on 200ml water and cover with foil. Cook in the oven for 30 minutes.

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the seeds to a jug blender and add the oil, sugar and a pinch of salt. Blitz until smooth, adding a little fresh cold water a spoonful at a time if needed to get the desired consistency (the thickness of double cream). Transfer to a bowl, cover and chill.