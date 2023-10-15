People with back pain love this No. 1 bestselling 'sock helper' and it's just $15

A lot of us suffer from back pain. According to the Health Policy Institute, more than 16 million American adults "experience persistent or chronic back pain." If you're one of those people, you know how hard it is to do some of the simplest tasks — even something as seemingly easy as putting on socks can be excruciating. But there are gadgets out there that can help — the RMS Deluxe Sock Aid is one of them. This contraption can take the twisting and bending out of putting on your socks — and it's just $15 at Amazon.

RMS RMS Deluxe Sock Aid Great for people with mobility issues, this sock helper lets you put on your socks with ease and minimal bending, stretching or twisting. $15 at Amazon

This is a pretty simple little gizmo. It's compose of two handles attached to a rope and a plastic shell that looks like a cylinder cut in half. To use it, you slide a sock over the shell — the ropes are attached to it. Once the sock is around the shell, place it on the floor and slide your foot into the sock cylinder. You then use the ropes to pull the sock onto your foot without having to bend over.

The plastic shell is specially designed for people whose hands are not as strong as they used to be. It's soft and flexible to make getting a sock over it easy — even if you're working with compression socks. The handles are made with foam and are non-slip so you can keep a secure grip on them. The rope is 38 inches long and the length can be adjusted by tying knots in the ends to shorten it. There's also a foam pad attached to the end of the plastic shell to keep your socks from slipping off. It's a pretty simple gadget that can make your mornings exponentially easier.

People with all kinds of mobility problems use this gizmo to make their day a little bit easier — it has more than 25,000 five-star fans.

"I recently had lower back surgery and cannot bend lift or twist anything for 8 to 10 weeks," shared a grateful shopper. "Just getting your socks on is a major problem and always requires help from someone. Just pull a sock over the unit put it on the floor grab the rope slide your foot in pull up on it and Wala. The sock is on your foot perfectly every time and you did no bending, lifting or twisting at all."

"It really does enable you to easily put on your socks!" gushed a five-star fan. "I haven't been able to do this in months and I was worried about cold feet when winter comes. No more! Per the instructions, I pulled the sock over the part of the Aid opposite the ropes, stock my foot inside all the way to the toes of the sock, and then gently pulled on the ropes to slide the Aid out while pulling up the sock. Works like a charm and now I will have warm feet in the winter.

"I have such bad hip and leg pain that putting on socks nearly brought me to tears," another relieved shopper shared. "All I can say is: Wow! Easy to use, and it eliminates the bending and pulling that hurt so badly. This is an inexpensive, effective solution to a problem that has plagued me for way too long. Sometimes, the best solutions are the simplest."

"I get these for my dad because he has arthritis and has trouble putting on socks but doesn’t like to ask for help," wrote a doting daughter. "He uses it every day."

RMS RMS Deluxe Sock Aid This gadget comes with a rope attached to two handles and a plastic shell to help you ease into your socks with minimal pain. $15 at Amazon

