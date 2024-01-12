Riverfront Rendezvous announces 2024 festival headliners in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT – As snow falls in central Wisconsin and temperatures are expected to plummet, plans are in the works for the city’s 40th Riverfront Rendezvous Community Festival this summer.

Friday morning, the Stevens Point Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department announced the headliners for the annual Fourth of July festival, scheduled for July 4-6 at Pfiffner Pioneer Park in Stevens Point. The event will include three stages of musical entertainment, family activities and more. Admission is free.

Headliners on the main stage include:

July 4 − Spin Doctors

July 5 − Horseshoes and Hand Grenades

July 6 − Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Additional acts will be announced at a later date.

The fireworks show will take place July 6 along the river. For more information, visit riverfrontrendezvous.com or find Riverfront Rendezvous - Stevens Point on Facebook.

