Riverfest food and fun: Day 1

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Day one of Riverfest was cut short because of weather heading into town. So, no fireworks in the evening. But the food was contagious.

“Mostly people from work saying you gotta go down there and check it out,” said Dale Auvil, in town from Seattle. “I’m going to eat a lot of food. Probably food I shouldn’t be eating and then I think check out some concerts.”

For others, day one is about baseball and beer right across the river.

“I thought ‘Riverfest and baseball. Why not?'” said Andrew Klaus while in town visiting his mom.

Andrew lives in Shawnee now in the Kansas City area but wanted to take a trip down memory lane. That includes Riverfest.

“Growing up as a kid I like the, what, the rides,” said Klaus. And now, as I’ve gotten older, the beer.”

Others still want to make new memories for new family members.

Isaiah Davis was on the river Friday with his daughter.

“She’s one. She’s not going to remember this,” said Davis. “Don’t miss out on it. Because it’s the best event in Wichita. It’s the only thing to do for real. I just stay in the house and don’t do much for real. So with Riverfest going on, it’s pretty much fun.”

