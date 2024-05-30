Riverfest brings new events, incentives, to draw record crowds

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Riverfest kicks off on Friday and preparation is happening for the expected crowd of over 300 thousand people, expected during the nine festival.

The President and CEO of Wichita Festivals, Nancy Duling, said they’re stepping up their game this year, offering more events, like an opera and an additional fireworks show.

They’re hoping to bring in a record-breaking crowd.

A concert stage, carnival rides, and food booths all set up by volunteers.

“It’s just a great way to see everyone come together and to work together,” said Duling.

She wants to keep improving the tradition, learning from last year’s turnout.

“We need to increase our attendance during the week, and we know how this city loves fireworks, so we added a midweek fireworks show,” said Duling.

Riverfest has nine new events, to give people new experiences.

“We have an opera production on Sunday, June 2nd, we’re working with Botanica, so that if you have your Riverfest button, you can tour their gardens on Tuesday, June 4th,” said Duling.

Wichita Police Department Public Information Officer, Andrew Ford said WPD is using the Garvey building as a command center.

He assures people, they have practiced for anything that might happen, and they are working to mitigate fear after the shooting in Kansas City.

“We will not tolerate any criminal activity. Again, that’s why we will have plenty of law enforcement officers, inside Riverfest and outside Riverfest and at the carnival, to ensure that people that are coming with their families can have a safe experience,” said Ford.

Additional help is coming from other agencies, WPD is doubling down on safety.

We will have first responders not only from the police department, but from Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County EMS to help ensure that people are safe,” said Ford.

He said car thefts rise during Riverfest. They are asking people to lock their car doors and keep belongings hidden.

Ford is also encouraging any Riverfest attendees who may have a family member with memory problems or small children, to take “day of” photos of their loved ones. In the event that they get lost, it can make it easier to locate the missing person, with these photos.

One hidden incentive is in the Riverfest buttons this year. People can use the buttons to snag a seat at a Windsurge game, Friday through Sunday of Riverfest opening weekend, at 50 percent off.

