River Action presents Explore the River Series

Registration is now open for the Explore the River Series, part of River Action’s Summer Education Program, according to a news release.

Participants get to learn first-hand from experts about the wildlife, history, culture, and geography along the Mississippi River through a series of Channel Cat Talks and Riverine Walks. The series provides Quad City residents and visitors a chance to explore and experience the Mississippi River on the Channel Cat or by guided tours of varying unique location.

Each talk covers an aspect of living along the Mississippi from its geography and wildlife to its culture and history, and even future economic plans. To purchase tickets or to view the full line up of Channel Cat Talks and Riverine Walks, visit here.

Here are just a few of the 52 Explore the River Series sessions River Action is offering in 2024:

Channel Cat Talks

Participants board the water taxi from the Riverbend Commons in Moline and listen to experts narrate on this hour-and-a-half cruise along the river. Channel Cat Talks are $20 and leave from the Channel Cat dock at 2951 River Drive in Moline. This year, hear from Guinness World Record Holder and adventurer Dana Starkell as he details his “Fantastic Voyage on the Mississippi” on June 25 and 27. If you’re interested in learning about the new “I-74 Bridge and Its Features,” geotechnical engineer Matt Dotson presents on July 23 and 25. Musician and jazz historian Josh Duffee will educate and entertain with his musical presentation of “The Music of Bix Beiderbecke & Louie Bellson” on July 30 and Aug. 1. Boat space is limited so people are advised to purchase tickets in advance.

Riverine Walks

Riverine Walks offer unique experiences along the shores of the Mighty Mississippi. Guided walking tours meet at various sites around the QC area and each Walk’s meeting location can be found in Explore the River Brochures or online here. This year, learn about the “Past, Present, and Future of Moline Centre’s Riverfront” from Kirk Marske of Renew Moline on May 29 and June 1. The following week on June 5 and 8, tour Modern Woodmen Ballpark with the River Bandits owner, Dave Heller, as he presents “Ballpark Backstage Pass.” “This is a Farm” by Tapestry Farms’ Hydroponics Manager Sonja Kinser, will take listeners on a tour of a self-contained hydroponic freight-farm. Riverine Walks are $10 or free with a River Action membership, which can be purchased here.

Funding for the series is provided in part by: MetroLINK, IHCMVU, BITCO Insurance Companies, Modern Woodmen of America, the QC Times, and Nelson Brothers Insurance Agency.

To register for this or any other programs, visit here. Brochures are available at River Action’s office, 822 E. River Drive, Davenport, or can be mailed upon request.

To volunteer or for more information, email Ashley at River Action at ahamerlinck@riveraction.org or call 563-322-2969.

