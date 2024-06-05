The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, Showcases Natural Beauty and Special Events

The restorative power of nature has always been apparent on Maui, and that is true now more than ever. Graced with a spectacular location overlooking Honokahua Bay—and fortunate to be undamaged by last year’s fires, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, invites visitors to witness for themselves the resilience, strength, and enduring spirit of aloha on the island. And there’s no better time to take part in the many on-property and on-island events that are scheduled for the coming months.

During the first week of June the hotel is host to the 43rd annual Kapalua Wine and Food Festival, an exciting roster of festivities celebrating culinary specialties, premium wines, and the best of island life. Even if you arrive after that, however, you’ll have the opportunity to sample Maui’s bounty of land and sea and its unique and sustainable ingredients at the hotel’s signature Banyan Tree restaurant, where walls of cascading orchids frame the view of the ocean. And for sipping a fine wine or signature cocktail with a sunset panorama and live entertainment, there’s no better place than the Alaloa Lounge.

Traditional and nontraditional cuisine are just one aspect of “Tales of the Kapa Moe Lūʻau,” which includes hula, chanting, beautifully handmade costumes, and a dramatic fire knife dance, while putting a modern spin on the feast. It all takes place every Tuesday and Friday in the newly renovated Aloha Garden Pavilion.

Summer is the perfect time to visit Maui. The golden-sand beaches are glorious, and the famed Road to Hana beckons, with its waterfalls, parks, and ocean panoramas. The striking volcanic landscape of Haleakala National Park, home to endangered species, including some that exist nowhere else, is another must-do island excursion.

The holiday season at the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, kicks off in early December, inaugurating a month of harvest- and holiday-themed dinners, lei making, live music, and other special offerings.

Then the new year begins with a major golf event: the PGA Tour—The Sentry, which happens at the Plantation Course at Kapalua, January 2-6, 2025. Guests who reserve the 2025 Ultimate Bucket List for the Sentry Tournament Skybox package will be able to watch the action from the Cabanas on 18 Skybox and enjoy a host of other perks.

Soon after that—January 15-18—music aficionados will want to attend the Maui Songwriters Festival, which will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Singer-songwriters, producers, and composers from Nashville will be on hand to perform their hits in genres that range from country and pop to Americana and hip-hop and in venues large and small.

Looking forward to spring of 2025, the hotel will again host the deep dive into Hawaiian culture that is the annual Celebration of the Arts.

Regardless of the season, any stay at the Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, is an event to be savored, one bound to linger in your memory. Throughout the hotel there’s a palpable sense of the richness of Hawaiian culture and heritage and many opportunities to appreciate and explore the natural environment. The spirit of aloha has never been stronger.

“The beauty of Kapalua is that you can do as little or as much as you’d like,” said Melissa Lee, hotel manager, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “Our signature events offer something for all interests. And for those who want a relaxing getaway, Kapalua is known for its jaw-dropping beauty year-round, perfect for unplugging. Combined with the legendary service of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, this is an unbelievable destination.”

