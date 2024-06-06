A rite of passage? Now that the school year's over, we take a look at recent senior pranks

During the last week of school, seniors at DeLand High School used toilet paper, plastic wrap and spray paint to pull the 2024 senior prank.

For some students, participating in the senior prank can be a rite of passage — a tradition to uphold.

The creativity behind school pranks can be limitless. Even those who didn’t partake in the event are sure to remember its aftermath.

It is true that some pranks struggle not to cross the line and may result in unintended consequences. But that’s not a requirement for them to be memorable.

And although these pranks happen all the time, only a few get outside attention.

Here are some high school pranks that made it into the news:

Dead shark hanging in Ponte Vedra

In a senior prank at Ponte Vedra High School in St. Johns County in 2022, students hung a dead shark carcass from the ceiling above a school staircase.

In this 2022 file photo, a dead shark was found hanging Thursday from a staircase corridor at Ponte Vedra High School.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation said the shark had been harvested a few days prior, gutted and stored in a freezer prior to being hung.

Five PVHS students, all male, were responsible for the stunt, which included paying $100 for the dead shark from a local fisherman and designing a "pulley system" used to hoist the animal.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's investigation into the May 5 incident prompted PETA to reach out to St. Johns County school administrators offering to educate students on the mistreatment of animals.

Mainland High School ‘trashed’

This prank from 2016 happened right here at Daytona’s own Mainland High School.

A student who had walked into the school that Monday morning said pranksters “broke all the vending machines and our fountain and completely trashed the school in marinera (sic) sauce, powdered sugar, paint and Spam.”

This 2016 photo shows vandalism at Mainland High School, where students said damage included a broken fountain and food strewn about the campus. Provided by Michelle Marie Lecza

The damage amounted to $150, according to a Volusia County Schools spokesperson. Several students were angered by the mess and helped clean it up.

According to then-Daytona Beach Police Chief Mike Chitwood, police did not investigate because Volusia County school officials considered the act an "end-of-year senior prank."

Bagpiper tails principal around for an hour

Last month, seniors at Richwoods High School in Peoria, Illinois, hired a professional bagpipe player to follow their principal around the school for an hour, according to the Peoria Journal Star.

Two seniors interviewed by the Journal Star said the original idea was to hire a mariachi band for the same thing, but due to high prices and difficult logistics, they chose the bagpipers.

The piper, Scott Whitman, told the newspaper that this was his first senior prank, having only previously performed at funerals, weddings or birthdays.

Richwoods High School Principal Billy Robison said he "had a great time."

'All-time best prank': Peoria Richwoods high school principal serenaded by a bagpipe player

"I love bagpipes. The kids didn't know that," Robison told the Journal Star. "He showed up at the office and started playing, said, 'I'm gonna follow you around for an hour." I said 'OK, let's go.' He gave the kids their money's worth. Everyone had a great time."

'Fart spray' evacuates Kentucky high school

A "strong gas odor" sent Oldham County High School into full chaos mode last month, with firefighters and emergency personnel responding to the scene, USA Today reported.

It turns out, however, that the smell was not due to a gas leak, but instead from "fart spray," which was found in two separate trash cans in the school.

Seven students reported "discomfort" due to the foul smell and received attention from the Oldham County EMS.

USA Today coverage: Kentucky high school evacuated after 'fart spray' found in trash cans, officials say

Officials found that a 17-year-old student was responsible for spraying the liquid substance, which is nontoxic and commonly used for pranks.

What exactly is "fart spray?" Here's what its Amazon description says: "Power-packed (and) super–concentrated liquid" that smells like, well, we're not going to print that here.

What about college pranks?

A recent prank happened in January, when a man in swim trunks walked into a Florida Atlantic University lecture hall and, standing in a red plastic bucket, took a bath during a class.

On Jan. 24, YouTuber Chibu Dunga walked into a Florida Atlantic University science class and proceeded to take a bath in the back corner as a prank.

The man wasn’t a student, but a YouTuber named Chibu Dunga, who decided to do the prank just for fun.

“The whole point of it was just to put a smile on people’s faces,” Dunga, who’s a Twitch streamer as well, told The Palm Beach Post. “I just did the prank because I thought it was a funny idea.”

As she called security, class professor Paula Wazir said Dunga could “shower as much as you want, just be quiet.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Senior pranks: From lighthearted and hilarious to downright disgusting