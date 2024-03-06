Rita's Italian Ice & Custard celebrates first day of spring with free water ice

When the calendar tells you the first day of spring is coming, is also saying a special annual event is coming as well — Rita's Italian Ice & Custard offering free Italian ice.

On Tuesday, March 19, all customers will receive a free Italian Ice in the flavor of their choice to celebrate the first day of spring. It's the 32nd anniversary of the First Day of Spring Giveaway.

Rita's Italian Ice & Custard near me in Delaware

Here's a list of Rita's in Delaware:

38016 Fenwick Shoals Blvd., Selbyville

765 Garfield Parkway, Bethany

47B Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach

18701 Coastal Highway, Midway Galleria Unit #5, Rehoboth Beach

1250 Norman Eskridge Highway, Unit 1, Seaford

937 N Dupont Blvd., Milford

191 N Dupont Highway, Dover

124 N Dupont Blvd., Smyrna

5246 Summit Bridge Road, Middletown

1673 Pulaski Highway, Bear

317 Maryland Ave. Wilmington

722 Philadelphia Pike, Bellefonte

2909 Concord Pike, Wilmington

2222 Silverside Road, Wilmington

3730 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington

287 Christiana Road, Suite 19, New Castle

7313 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin

600 Newark Shopping Center., Newark

