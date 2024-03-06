Rita's Italian Ice & Custard celebrates first day of spring with free water ice

Greg Giesen, Delaware News Journal
When the calendar tells you the first day of spring is coming, is also saying a special annual event is coming as well — Rita's Italian Ice & Custard offering free Italian ice.

On Tuesday, March 19, all customers will receive a free Italian Ice in the flavor of their choice to celebrate the first day of spring. It's the 32nd anniversary of the First Day of Spring Giveaway.

Rita's Italian Ice & Custard near me in Delaware

Here's a list of Rita's in Delaware:

  • 38016 Fenwick Shoals Blvd., Selbyville

  • 765 Garfield Parkway, Bethany

  • 47B Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach

  • 18701 Coastal Highway, Midway Galleria Unit #5, Rehoboth Beach

  • 1250 Norman Eskridge Highway, Unit 1, Seaford

  • 937 N Dupont Blvd., Milford

  • 191 N Dupont Highway, Dover

  • 124 N Dupont Blvd., Smyrna

  • 5246 Summit Bridge Road, Middletown

  • 1673 Pulaski Highway, Bear

  • 317 Maryland Ave. Wilmington

  • 722 Philadelphia Pike, Bellefonte

  • 2909 Concord Pike, Wilmington

  • 2222 Silverside Road, Wilmington

  • 3730 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington

  • 287 Christiana Road, Suite 19, New Castle

  • 7313 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin

  • 600 Newark Shopping Center., Newark

