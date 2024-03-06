Rita's Italian Ice & Custard celebrates first day of spring with free water ice
When the calendar tells you the first day of spring is coming, is also saying a special annual event is coming as well — Rita's Italian Ice & Custard offering free Italian ice.
On Tuesday, March 19, all customers will receive a free Italian Ice in the flavor of their choice to celebrate the first day of spring. It's the 32nd anniversary of the First Day of Spring Giveaway.
Rita's Italian Ice & Custard near me in Delaware
Here's a list of Rita's in Delaware:
38016 Fenwick Shoals Blvd., Selbyville
765 Garfield Parkway, Bethany
47B Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach
18701 Coastal Highway, Midway Galleria Unit #5, Rehoboth Beach
1250 Norman Eskridge Highway, Unit 1, Seaford
937 N Dupont Blvd., Milford
191 N Dupont Highway, Dover
124 N Dupont Blvd., Smyrna
5246 Summit Bridge Road, Middletown
1673 Pulaski Highway, Bear
317 Maryland Ave. Wilmington
722 Philadelphia Pike, Bellefonte
2909 Concord Pike, Wilmington
2222 Silverside Road, Wilmington
3730 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington
287 Christiana Road, Suite 19, New Castle
7313 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin
600 Newark Shopping Center., Newark
