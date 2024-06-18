RI's secret beaches: Three under-the-radar spots to visit this summer

Some of the best beaches in Rhode Island aren’t technically beaches. They’re state management areas.

Overseen by the Department of Environmental Management, they lack bathrooms, concession stands, lifeguards, and all the other typical amenities. What they offer instead is a place to get away from the crowds, without having to hand over a single cent of your hard-earned money.

Though well-known to locals, fishermen and surfers, these “secret” beaches typically aren’t on the radar of casual day-trippers. (Please don’t tell anyone from Connecticut.) You won’t necessarily find them on Google Maps, and they’re usually marked with only an unobtrusive wooden sign.

Most of the time, the word “beach” won’t even appear on that sign. Instead, it will inform you that you’re at a fishing area. But you’re absolutely not required to fish: You can swim, have a picnic, and even bring your dog.

Here are three that are worth a visit.

Sapowet Marsh Management Area, Tiverton

Though not as heavily used as Fogland Beach or Grinnell's Beach, Sapowet Marsh in Tiverton gets its share of visitors on summer days, as seen here on a recent Friday afternoon.

This nearly 300-acre property is mainly used for pheasant hunting, while other parts of it are actively farmed. But it's also home to a sandy beach that may be one of the best-kept secrets along the Sakonnet River.

What to know: Two unpaved parking areas can be found on the west side of Seapowet Avenue, overlooking Sapowet Cove (yes, they are spelled differently) and just north of the small bridge.

Why we recommend it: Sapowet is a scenic, tranquil spot to roll out a beach towel and relax, or explore unspoiled salt marshes from a paddleboard or kayak. Fishermen say that it's also a prime spot for catching striped bass.

Succotash Marsh Management Area, South Kingstown

South Kingstown's Succotash Marsh Management Area is also home to a little-known, dog-friendly beach.

An under-the-radar highlight of this 161-acre property is what some people call "Dog Beach," a sandy (and, as you might guess, dog-friendly) sliver of shoreline overlooking Point Judith Pond.

What to know: To get there, follow Succotash Road past East Matunuck State Beach. When you reach the rotary in the village of Jerusalem, the road will head north. Keep following it past the DEM marine fisheries lab, and you'll eventually see a few small parking areas for beachgoers on the west side of the road.

Why we recommend it: You don't need to be a dog owner to appreciate this sheltered spot, which is also a popular place to tie up pleasure craft on summer days. If you get tired of the beach, you can cross the street and dig for quahogs in the salt marsh, where you're also likely to see egrets and ospreys.

Camp Cronin Fishing Area, Narragansett

Though it gets more visitors than the others on this list, Camp Cronin still draws a smaller, more in-the-know crowd than the nearby state beaches. It's not to be confused with Providence's Camp Cronin, which is not currently open to the public.

What to know: The state-owned fishing area is located on Ocean Road at the southern tip of Point Judith, just before the lighthouse. On summer weekends, you'll need to get there early to get a parking space.

Why we recommend it: The long rock jetty makes Camp Cronin popular with fishermen, but the sandy beach and scenic views of the lighthouse will appeal to everyone.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Here are three secret beaches in RI to visit this summer