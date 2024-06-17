What is RI's best beach? Vote in Round 2 of our bracket to determine the top spot

With thousands of votes cast in the first round, we're on our way to finding Rhode Island's best beach.

While some matchups were blowouts, including East Matunuck topping Gooseberry Beach by an 80% to 20% margin and Narragansett Town Beach wiping out Fred Benson Town Beach by a 76% to 24% difference there were also some close results.

Mackerel Cove in Jamestown beat out Little Compton's South Shore Beach by just 18 votes, while the Mohegan Bluffs on Block Island topped Westerly's East Beach by 34 votes.

Now, with the weather heating up this week and a potential day off on Wednesday for the Juneteenth holiday, there's a chance to test some of these places out and cast your vote.

Second round voting will be open until 7 a.m. on Thursday, June 20.

Where is Rhode Island's best beach? Your vote can help decide.

Misquamicut State Beach vs. Salty Brine State Beach

Westerly

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Gates close at sunset.

Amenities: restrooms, outdoor showers, wheelchair accessibility, large parking lot, playground, food and gift concessions, composting toilets, lifeguard tower and shade gazebos.

Parking rate: Click here for full information

Salty Brine State Beach

Narragansett

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Gates close at sunset.

Amenities: lifeguard tower, coin-operated hot showers powered by solar hot water panels, public restrooms, wheelchair accessibility, food concessions, and a boardwalk along the jetty with overlook platforms, picnic tables and shade gazebo.

Parking rates: Click here for full information

Second Beach vs. Mohegan Bluffs

Second Beach

Middletown

Hours: Beach is open dawn to dusk

Amenities: Concession stand, bathrooms, changing area, showers, grills, picnic tables, and shade structures located at the main building. Port-a-johns are located at the base of each pathway. Surfboard rentals and lessons are available during the season as well as a Del's Lemonade truck. Showers can be found at Surfer's End (on the west end).

Parking rates: Click here for full information

New Shoreham

Hours: None

Amenities: None

Parking rates: Free

Scarborough State Beach vs. Narragansett Town Beach

Scarborough State Beach

Narragansett

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday - Friday and 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Gates close at sunset.

Amenities: restrooms, outdoor showers, wheelchair accessibility, large parking lot with overflow lot, food and gift concessions, lifeguard tower, and several shade gazebos

Parking rates: Click here for full information

Narragansett Town Beach

Narragansett

Hours: 8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. weekends and holidays (lifeguards will be on duty until 6 p.m.), unless otherwise noted by beach management, due to weather or other conditions. Restrooms only will be available until 6 p.m.

Amenities: food concessions, restrooms, first-aid office, surfing area

Parking and admission rates: Click here for full information

Mackerel Cove vs. East Matunuck State Beach

Mackerel Cove

Jamestown

Hours: Service available 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Amenities: Lifeguard, restrooms

Parking rates: Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis at a rate of $15 per car, per day.

East Matunuck State Beach

South Kingstown

Parking: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday - Friday and 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Gates close at sunset.

Amenities: restrooms, outdoor showers, wheelchair accessibility, large parking lot, food and gift concessions, composting toilets, lifeguard tower, and shade gazebos.

Parking rates: Click here for full information

