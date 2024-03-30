Ripple effect: Hope rises amid despair on Easter | Candace McKibben

On Tuesday morning past, my husband called me out of the kitchen to the living room where he was reading the day’s news online. “Watch this bridge,” he said. With no background information, I watched in disbelief and horror as the Frances Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, was struck by a huge cargo ship and collapsed like toppling dominoes in a matter of seconds.

While I have only viewed the footage once, the image of destruction and terror is lodged in my mind and heart. Many around the world continue to offer prayers and healing thoughts for all of those directly impacted, including the families of those who died, those who survived, and the many first responders who were on the scene from the time of the Mayday call, diverting traffic away from the bridge and undoubtedly saving lives.

It is also dawning on us all just how connected we are as humanity, how dependent we are on each other, as the ramifications of this horrible accident continue to come to light.

The sun sets on the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Mar 28, 2024, a major span over the Patapsco River in Baltimore that collapsed after it was struck by a large cargo ship.

Dependence and connections

Before Tuesday, many of us did not know this bridge or the body of water it spans, and the significant port it supports. Before Tuesday, many of us did not realize that the ripple effects of this accident would reach people and economies around the world.

From the immigrant workers repairing potholes on the bridge, to the crew on the cargo ship, to the companies around the world using the freighter to deliver goods, to all the families reliant on the deliveries for their livelihood, to all of those who consume the goods, we are dependent on each other.

But our dependence is greater still, our connection deeper, because we all are human and we all can imagine the horror, the devastation, the sadness, the anger, the uncertainty, the fear, the concern for the future that countless people face because of this tragic moment in time.

We are already living in troubled times with wars, famine, forced migration, poverty, and more. We already realize that suffering is a part of the human condition. Tragic accidents like this add a layer of concern to hearts that are already sensitized to the world’s hurts, and though global in its impact, it also feels deeply personal.

Easter and resurrection

Christians around the world will be celebrating Easter on Sunday. The highlight of the Christian year, the day celebrates resurrection, the rising up of Jesus after his crucifixion.

This year in preparation for Easter Sunday, I have been captivated by the work of Jesus Scholars who have compared the art of Eastern and Western Christianity in depicting the resurrection. Interestingly, the moment of the resurrection is not described in the New Testament. What is described is the effects of the resurrection, an empty tomb, visions of the risen Christ, and the courage of his followers to stand for what Jesus taught.

Which may explain why it was 700 years after the death and resurrection of Jesus before artists even attempted to portray what had never been described in words.

A depiction of the resurrection from the frescoed walls of the Monastary of the Dark Church in Goreme, Cappadocia, 1050.

Rising depicted in art

Seen first in Eastern Christian icons, the resurrection is shown as communal, with Jesus and a host of others rising up from the grave. Jesus holds the hands of Adam and Eve, representing all of humanity in the earliest art and, in some later art, behind them Kings David and Solomon are identifiable, and martyrs Abel and John the Baptist might be depicted as well.

What is seen in the later art of Western Christianity regarding the event of resurrection is an individualistic vision of Jesus arising glorious and triumphant, but solitary and alone.

If we are willing to consider the more ancient interpretation, that is the Eastern interpretation of resurrection as communal, Jesus Scholars suggest it shifts our theology. It offers us a parable of possibility, a metaphor of hope in these difficult days, that resurrection has begun not only for Jesus, but for all of humanity.

It is this communal embrace of humanity to work together for its own good, beauty, and wellbeing, by the grace of God, that seems particularly poignant to me this Holy Week, especially when such an unholy event has occurred.

Trauma and community

I am moved that only hours after the accident, more than 200 community people in a state of shock gathered less than 500 feet from where the bridge collapsed in Baltimore, joining as one with rabbis, pastors, and imams to mourn and pray for the victims, their families, the first responders and the community of Baltimore.

Priests have visited the crew aboard the 900-foot container ship that struck the main support column of the bridge when the ship lost power. Though safe and uninjured physically, the crew is traumatized and have appreciated the concern and prayers of many.

Father Ako Walker, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus in Highlandtown, Maryland, serves a largely Spanish-speaking parish and is active in supporting new immigrants in the Baltimore area. He has remained with the families of the six Hispanic construction workers as they awaited news about their loved ones, offering his prayers and presence.

Two workers’ bodies were found as of Wednesday and the other four men are sadly presumed dead in the 50 foot- deep frigid waters of the Patapsco River. Littered with the crumpled trestle section of the bridge, the rescue efforts of the team that has been valiantly looking for them in the river have been dangerous and complicated.

The ways in which the community of Baltimore is coming together in their fear and uncertainty, in their ongoing love, concern, and generosity, in their bravery and selflessness, is a powerful portrayal of hope overcoming despair, light penetrating darkness, and kindness comforting sorrow. This story is for me a story of resurrection, a story of hope beyond despair, and light beyond darkness. A story of the communal embrace of humanity to work for good.

I had the joyful experience of attending “Grandparents and Special Friends Day” at my 4-year-old granddaughter’s school in Jacksonville this week. It was held in the sanctuary of the St. Paul's By the Sea and the theme was how much we need each other. Each class had a student representative to share the prayer concerns of the class.

Amidst a host of concerns for health and wellbeing, a student from the fourth-grade class asked that we pray for the construction workers in Baltimore. It was deeply touching to hear a child voice this important concern. May we all take his request to heart as a sign of hope in this hurting world where we need each other. May we all rise up in love.

The Rev. Candace McKibben

The Rev. Candace McKibben is an ordained minister and pastor of Tallahassee Fellowship.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Ripple effect: Resurrection story spreads hope amid despair