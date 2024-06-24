Rip current safety 101: What to do If you're caught in one

Every year, countless beachgoers fall victim to a hidden threat — rip currents.

These powerful channels of water can pull even strong swimmers away from the shore, turning a relaxing day at the beach into a dangerous situation.

By understanding rip currents and how to stay safe, you can enjoy your time at the beach worry-free. Here's what you need to know:

What is a rip current?

A rip current is a strong, narrow channel of fast-moving water that flows directly away from the shore, like a river running out to sea. Imagine a powerful underwater treadmill pulling water out from the beach. These currents can be surprisingly fast, even outpacing Olympic swimmers.

What do riptides look like?

Riptides can be tricky to spot, but here are some signs to look for:

A channel of churning, choppy water: This will appear different from the calmer surrounding water.

A break in the incoming waves: Look for areas where waves aren't breaking, like flat spots in the wave line.

Foam, seaweed, or debris moving steadily out to sea: This is being carried by the current.

A difference in water color: Sandy water flowing out beyond the waves can be a sign.

These signs may not always be all present, so it's important to be aware and ask a lifeguard if unsure. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

Surviving Rip Currents

Stay calm: Don't fight the current.

Don't swim directly back to shore: You'll get tired.

Swim parallel to the shore: Get out of the current's pull first.

Then swim toward the shore at an angle: Use breaking waves to help you in.

If you can't swim, float and call for help.

How do you get out of a rip current?

Swim parallel to the shore first, then at an angle toward the shore. If you can't swim, float and call for help.

Do riptides pull you under?

No, rip currents pull you away from shore, not under the water. However, the strong current can be dangerous and tiring to swim against.

How long do rip currents last?

Rip currents can vary in duration, lasting from minutes to hours. It's important to stay calm and wait for help if you get caught in one.

Spotting Rip Currents

Look for the signs mentioned earlier (choppy water, breaks in waves, etc.).

Ask a lifeguard if they've spotted any rip currents.

Observe the water from a higher vantage point for a better view.

What causes rip currents?

Rip currents are caused by the interaction of waves, tides, and underwater topography. When waves break unevenly, the water flows back out to sea in concentrated channels.

Undertow vs Riptide

Rip currents: These are narrow channels of fast-moving water that flow away from shore.

Undertow: This is the general return flow of water towards the ocean floor after a wave breaks. It can feel like you're being pulled under, but it's not as strong or dangerous as a rip current.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Rip currents: The hidden danger at the beach (and how to spot them)