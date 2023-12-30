The answer may surprise you.

Having canned beans in the pantry is an easy way to always have what you need for recipes like Slow-Cooker Red Beans and Rice or Chili, and, of course, make a great addition to taco night served alone or in salsa.

When it comes time to use a can of beans, many wonder: Should you drain this can? And more importantly, should you rinse canned beans?

As it turns out, whether or not you should rinse canned beans isn’t exactly straightforward and depends on how you plan to use them.

"If the beans are being used for a salad, then yes, they need to be rinsed," says Fred Tiess, master instructor at the College of Food Innovation and Technology, Johnson & Wales University. "The packing liquid can sometimes muddy the final presentation, depending upon the packing liquid. If you are adding cooked canned beans to soup or chili, then you should not need to rinse them if you plan to allow the liquid to season the preparation."







Meet The Expert

Fred Tiess is master instructor, College of Food Innovation and Technology, Johnson & Wales University, Charlotte Campus







Do You Need To Rinse Canned Beans?

According to The Bean Institute, you can reduce up to 41 percent of the sodium in canned beans by rinsing them.

"It’s fine to add the bean liquid to many recipes, but if you want to reduce the amount of sodium, it's best to drain and rinse canned beans," the website states. "A 2009 study conducted at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, showed that draining beans removes, on average, 36 percent of the sodium in canned beans. Draining and rinsing removes, on average, 41 percent of the sodium."

How To Rinse Canned Beans

In order to properly reduce the sodium from canned beans, it is important to rinse them correctly.

"Draining and rinsing canned beans can reduce their sodium content by more than 40 percent. But taking just a few extra minutes is key to getting the most benefit," The Bean Institute website states. Here are suggested steps:

Drain beans in a colander for two minutes. Rinse the beans under cool running water for 10 seconds. ret dain for another two minutes.

When Should You Rinse Canned Beans?

Tiess tells Southern Living that some canned beans are prepared with seasoning or flavoring in them for ease of use.

"Prepared chili beans in a sauce are typically added to flavor a dish and provide essential amino acids for nutrition," Tiess says.

So when should you rinse beans versus keep them in their packaging liquid? Tiess advises rinsing beans for salads and draining beans for dishes that are cooked.

"If one is following a low, no sodium, or no iodine diet it would be best to use dried beans, soaking them overnight in water before cooking them slowly," he says. "Seasonings like black pepper, chili powder, and fresh herbs will help with the final flavor, reducing the need to add salt."



