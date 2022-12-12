The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is 38% off right now -- just $40!

This time of year is marked by a lot of visitors, and a lot of holiday shopping. How many of you are waiting for packages to show up on your front steps? Unfortunately, that can also mean an uptick in porch piracy, but a good video doorbell can discourage anyone with less-than-benevolent intentions. Right now, Amazon is offering great discounts on a variety of video doorbells in an early Christmas-slash-superpower-your-home-security sale, with savings as high as 62% off a Ring Video Doorbell/Echo Show 5 bundle or a Ring Video Doorbell Wired for just $40!

Ring Ring Ring Video Doorbell Wired $40 $65 Save $25 The Ring Video Doorbell Wired boasts the same high resolution, night vision, and other nifty features you've come to expect from Ring, but with one major benefit: since it's wired, you never have to worry about the battery. $40 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired comes with 1080p resolution, night vision, and a whole lot more. You can get notifications on your phone whenever activity is detected, or use a connected smart device like the Echo Show 15 to check on activity outside your door at any time. If you want more features, sign up for a Ring Protect Plan to review activity for up to 180 days prior.

"We had a SimpliSafe doorbell. It would have trouble keeping its connection to wifi and would sometimes not activate night mode. We decided to give Ring a shot. WOW! Amazing FOV (field of view), crisp day and night snapshots and video, an unbelievable amount of customizations, and ability to link to your community for alerts makes Ring a FAR superior choice when it comes to a video doorbell," one reviewer said. "It's ability to integrate seamlessly with Alexa is the cherry on the top. In conclusion: The Ring doorbell is the gold standard for home protection."

Amazon Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) $70 $185 Save $115 The Ring Video Doorbell lets you keep a close eye on your front porch and yard. You can greet visitors and delivery drivers, receive motion alerts and more. An Echo Show 5 lets you can watch a live stream of your yard. $70 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is not only in Venetian Bronze (an attractive color option for most homes), but it boasts high-resolution video streaming and recording. If something passes in front of it, you'll receive a motion alert, and the two-way audio feature means you can give directions to delivery drivers or greet guests. The bundle includes the Echo Show 5, which means you not only receive a smart display with Alexa built in, but also an easy way to stream the video from your doorbell straight to any room of your home.

"This is my first security camera and I really like it. Combined with the Ring app, it alerts you if there is someone at your door...or you can just log into the app and live view your camera. It has good night vision. It’s very clear to see what is going on. Of course it connects to any Alexa device which I love also," said one satisfied customer. "I live in an apartment and I bought the holder that attaches to your door and it works great. So if you are renting you can absolutely get this and buy the attachment."

Ring Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Ring Chime $60 $90 Save $30 If you don't want to worry about recharging your video doorbell, then the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is the perfect solution. Paired with the Ring Chime, you'll always know when someone is at the door, whether they ring or not. $60 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired boasts much of the same functionality as its battery-powered cousins, but with one major advantage: you never have to worry about charging it. It connects to a doorbell's c-wire, so setup could be a little more involved, but it's still doable. The Ring Chime gives an audible alert whenever the doorbell picks up motion, so even if someone doesn't ring the bell itself, you'll still know they're outside.

According to one customer, "I was a bit worried about the motion detection on my doorbell, because other WiFi cameras I have trigger alerts for every slight movement in view, which leads to a lot of frustrating alerts and false alarms. The Ring smart motion detection is spot-on when detecting human or partial human movement, and accurately ignores unwanted movements like swaying trees or passing cars. Nice and accurate motion detection. I also found this doorbell to be easy to set up and install, and the Alexa skill is effortless. Great doorbell!"

It's worth noting that you can pick up the Ring Video Doorbell Wired by itself for just $40, if you aren't interested in the Chime.

Ring Ring Video Doorbell 3 $140 $200 Save $60 The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is a versatile device that can work off battery packs or be wired into your home. It alerts you to motion around your property and lets you greet guests, expected or not. $140 at Amazon

If the idea of electrical work doesn't appeal to you, you can hook the Ring Video Doorbell 3 up through battery power. Or you can use a wired connection. The choice is completely yours. This versatility makes it a great choice for a wide range of people, while the high-resolution streaming, improved motion detection, and dual-band connectivity means you'll always have reliable security for the entry points of your home.

One customer said it was a product they should have purchased a long time ago, "...But I'm glad I waited for the Doorbell 3 version. I love the way it looks and performs. The video is crystal clear and wide. It detects motion and has an adjustable zone so it doesn't detect movement from people on the side walk or cars passing by. I receive alerts when anyone comes to the door, and a chime when the button is pushed, which is extremely helpful because I couldn't hear the crappy chime we had downstairs from my office upstairs on the opposite side of the house. Now I have two Ring Chimes strategically placed with customized alerts and chimes. I see who's at the door on my phone and PC. This is a game changer!"

