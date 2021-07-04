All-time low price: The Ring Spotlight Cam is like a virtual security guard — and it's on sale for the 4th of July!

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Say cheese! (Photo: QVC)

Nobody ever happily sighed, 'Home, Burgled Home.' It's your realm, your domain, your castle, and you want to keep it protected. But you can't be there all day, can you? Well, once again, the digital age comes to the rescue, this time via the folks at Ring, whose Spotlight Cam makes for a virtual 24/7 security guard keeping your possessions yours, your property un-trespassed and your family safe.

This is a good investment anytime; right now it's a great one, as QVC's got the Ring Spotlight Cam on sale for an all-time low price of $160, down from $270!

Security in a snap

The outdoor Ring Spotlight Cam comes with a mounting bracket and installation tools and will stand up to wind, rain, snow and more. After installing the cam (shoppers say it's a breeze), just connect it to your smartphone, tablet or laptop via the Ring app for an instant live stream with sharp and clear Full HD video quality at 1080p via Wi-Fi.

Also included: the Ring Chime to alert you to front-door activity and Ring Assist+, Ring's warranty program that extends your protection from one to three years. Score!

Say yes to the pizza guy and no to prowlers. (Photo: Ring)

Safety and convenience, all in one

Meanwhile, the Ring Spotlight Cam's built-in LED light strips and siren are sure to keep would-be intruders at bay, while its sophisticated motion detection and night-vision system will send you a notification upon being triggered. It features two-way talk, so you can surprise any visitors with your best scary voice or direct the delivery person to leave your packages in the garage.

The Ring Spotlight Cam is a great way to keep tabs on your home and property, even if you're just out for a quick supermarket run. It's easy to set up, easy to use and, at this discount, nice and easy on your wallet. Speaking of your wallet, QVC lets you pay in five EasyPays of $32, interest-free, if you'd like. See the cam in action here, and...smile!

