Ring in the New Year with a smile

I have never been a fan of New Year’s resolutions, and when I heard that a 2016 study revealed that of the 41% of Americans who make New Year’s resolutions, by the end of the year, only 9% feel they are successful in keeping them. That confirmed my suspicions that setting one is not for me.

But at the end of the year, it is important time to reflect on the previous year. Self-reflection is defined as “meditation or serious thought about one’s character, actions, and motives.” Yes, it is about stepping back and reflecting on your life, behavior, and beliefs. I find that when I take the time to reflect on my behavior, I am more likely to improve it. As you reflect on the last 12 months, remember you cannot undo the past so there is no need during the reflection to become depressed, anxious, have a pity party, or beat up yourself. Reflecting on areas of your life that are important should be approached as a healthy practice and undertaken with loving care towards yourself. The point of reflecting is to help you make meaningful differences in the year ahead. Reflecting helps you improve your self-awareness, which hopefully leads to self-improvement.

Personally, it easiest for me to start reflecting on the past year by first flipping through my “at-a-glance” calendar that is chocked full of details of what I’ve done over the past year. Looking at the calendar helps me frame the year from end to end. I also look through my gratitude/intention journal, and I may even look back through my social media and see what photos I posted to jog my memory.

Ashton Graham

After looking through the calendar and journals, I ask myself a series of introspective questions. I try by asking myself more “what” questions than “why” questions. While why questions are very important in life, they may highlight negative emotions whereas the “what” questions may help me be more positive about the future. It is very important to be honest and acknowledge the high and low points of each area of your life. Remember this is a reflection and you should be kind to yourself, but do ask yourself tough questions. What about the people you spent the last year with? Should they remain part of your tribe in the new year? If you did go through something terrible during the past year, please take the time to grieve and acknowledge your feelings and try your best not to get caught up in the lows. Take the time to set a path for the future. The lows have passed, and you can’t make them go away, but can you take a lesson into the new year with you? Reflection is a process aimed at teaching us something.

The self-reflection questions should cover all areas of your life. Reflect on areas of your life that are important such as family, homelife, friendships, relationships, work, spirituality, hobbies, interests, finances, spending habits, and daily habits to name a few. For personal growth is it important to reflect on your emotional, physical and mental health, and your overall wellbeing. Ask yourself what is working in your life, what things really worked for you during the past year, and what did not work.

Think of self-reflection as a little soul searching while helping you define your life’s purpose. It is important to figure out what motivated and inspired you versus what drained you emotionally or physically. By doing so you can plan the things you should focus on in the new year. Practice gratitude when you are reflecting even though it may be easy to focus on the negative.

Remember you do not have to wait until the end of the year to reflect on the past. While I do not keep a vision board, it is nice after reflecting to spend some time to envision, dream, and set an intention about your life in one, three, or even ten years into your future. Spending time meditating on the past anytime without judgment can be a very powerful tool in your toolbox.

You may find yourself facing once again some tough issues and even some decisions you wish you could undo, but don’t let these possibilities deter you. Charles Dickens reminds us to “Reflect upon your present blessings — of which every man has many — not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.”

Feel free to share your thoughts with me: ashton@ashtoncannon.com.

Ashton Graham is an educator, book publisher, photographer, cowgirl and yoga teacher. She is currently studying to become a yoga therapist and lives on a ranch in West Texas. Visit www.ashtoncannon.com to learn more.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Ring in the New Year with a smile