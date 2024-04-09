A ring in the sky and on the finger: Akron couples tie the knot on eclipse day

Akron Municipal Court Judge David Hamilton leads the wedding ceremony for Timmy Bryan and Kylie Thanasiu as they tie the knot at the Mustill Store in Akron Monday, just two hours before totality during the total solar eclipse. The ceremony was part of a special eclipse day wedding offered by Akron Municipal Court and Cascade Locks Park Association.

Roughly two hours before the moon blotted out the sun during the total solar eclipse Monday, two lucky couples tied the knot at the Mustill Store Museum.

Akron Municipal Court and the Cascade Locks Park Association teamed up to offer the weddings after selecting winners from an essay contest.

The essays could not be more than 248 words, which is the number of earth years it takes Pluto to take one trip around the sun, and the couples had to explain why they wanted to get married on the day of the eclipse.

A panel was originally supposed to choose one winning couple based on the uniqueness of their story, creativity, and enthusiasm for astronomy, but it ultimately chose two couples.

The weddings were followed by an eclipse party that lasted through the moments of complete darkness.

Akron Municipal Court Judge David Hamilton was the officiant who led the wedding ceremonies.

Solar Eclipse 2024: Sun shines again across Northeast Ohio on April 8 | Live updates

Couple changes plans to marry on eclipse day

Toni Auvil and Ryan Acre first met in 2010 when they worked at Main Street Gourmet in Cuyahoga Falls. Auvil explained how they started as friends, but the more they got to know each other, the deeper their connection grew.

They had their first son in 2012, she said. Three more followed in the years to come. With their family growing, they decided to get married, originally hoping to schedule their wedding ceremony at the Cleveland Cultural Gardens.

Eclipse: Today's total solar eclipse will affect all sorts of animals. Here's what we know

But Auvil's mother heard about the essay contest and sent a link to the couple.

"We thought, let's just try it. Best case, we win. Worst case, we continue on without original plans," Auvil said before the wedding. "We're pretty excited."

Their respective families both planned to attend the ceremony and celebrate at the post-wedding, pre-eclipse party at the historic store.

High school sweethearts have "stellar" wedding

Kylie Thanasiu first met her now-husband while she was a 16-year-old student at Firestone high school. She recalled meeting Timmy Bryan in a story and newspaper class. They've been inseparable ever since.

In the years that followed, Thanasiu became a registered nurse while Bryan took on increasing responsibilities at his uncle's business. The couple have a 14-year-old daughter together.

Although they got engaged two years ago, they hadn't yet worked out details for a ceremony. Then, they heard about the Akron Municipal Court wedding opportunity.

"Eloping just seemed like the right option," Thanasiu said. "Like, how stellar would being married on eclipse day be?"

Because so many members were either off work or working remotely for the eclipse, she said more family members were able to attend this wedding than the courthouse wedding she initially planned.

"We found such a fun way to be married, and we thought we should go for it," Thanasiu said.

Bryce Buyakie covers courts and public safety for the Beacon Journal. He can be reached by email at bbuyakie@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @bryce_buyakie.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron couples marry during once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse