Amazon's best end-of-year tech deals — save on Apple, Sony, Bose, Samsung, and more
It's not always fun to say good-bye to the most wonderful time of the year, but scoring some pretty sweet deals right after Christmas does make it a bit easier. Whether you're on the hunt for a new TV, smartphone, or new smart-home gear — these markdowns are epic! All the good stuff is here: TVs, Fire Sticks, video games, noise-canceling headphones, and more! So grab those gift cards and get shopping!
TVs
On sale for $200 (down from $250), this Insignia NS-39DF310NA21 39-inch Smart HD 720p TV has a gorgeous 39-inch 720p display. It's packed with plenty of smart features, too, including Alexa voice controls, countless streaming options, and over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes just a scroll away.
Shoppers rave: "Awesome TV that is perfect for a kitchen or an RV — full of features with Amazon Fire TV built in...definitely a steal and if I had a small room that needed a feature packed TV, I’d buy a few more!"
Check out more great TV deals below:
TCL 32-inch 3-Series HD Roku Smart TV, $170 (was $230), amazon.com
TCL 40-inch HD Smart LED Roku TV, $230 (was $350), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Ultra HD smart TV, $360 (was $470), amazon.com
Samsung 75-inch Class QLED Q70A Series 4K Quantum Smart TV, $1,498 (was $2,300), amazon.com
Samsung 85-inch AU8000 Series 4K Smart TV, $1,700 (was $2,200), amazon.com
Headphones, earbuds and audio gear
Looking for a wallet-friendly pair of wireless headphones? These Sony Noise Canceling Headphones are on sale for just $98 (regularly $180). They deliver superior audio with extra booming bass for which Sony is known, but at a shockingly low price — they’re almost 50 percent off! Got a straggler on your holiday gift list who you won't be seeing for a few days? Snap these up. For that matter: Gift yourself a pair!
"These headphones are amazing — I should have bought them years ago!" writes one shopper. "I've been working from home for six months now with my boyfriend who insists on taking every phone call on speaker...I was one Zoom call away from a breakup or a psychotic break (or both). These headphones may have just saved our relationship (and potentially his life) — I can almost stand being in the same room with him again!"
Check out more headphone, earbud and audio gear deals below:
Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds, $175 (was $210), amazon.com
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Zihnic Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, $60 with on-page coupon (was $70), amazon.com
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones, $100 (was $200), amazon.com
Smartphones, smartwatches and tablets
This is an incredible deal for a speedy and reliable model that has a sharp display, crystal clear audio and a long talk time. The Motorola Moto G Stylus is the phone you've been dreaming of and, right now it's on sale for just $200 (that's $100 off!).
The Motorola Moto G Stylus is designed for speed and productivity, with Android built-in and 3GB of memory paired with 32GB of on-board storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card). It even comes with a stylus for precision navigation, sketching and faster note taking. Now that’s something even the Apple iPhone can’t do. Plus, the battery life is amazing — you'll get up to 48 hours on a charge.
Not surprisingly, shoppers are thrilled: "Action camera takes rather decent videos. In right lighting, photos come out crisp. Stylus is useful in taking quick notes. Dual speakers and headphone jack are great features to have and keep. Overall, this is a solid device for its price...the G Stylus can be a great daily device for anyone..."
Check out more smartphone, smartwatch and tablet deals below:
Fossil Men's Gen 5E 44mm Stainless Steel Smartwatch, $160 (was $249), amazon.com
Gaming
Great sound quality is important to any gaming experience. It keeps players engaged, satisfied and comfortable. That's why a gaming headset is so important...and for nearly 50 percent off, this Pacrate Gaming Headset is a great deal for any die-hard gamer in need of some killer cans.
"My 15-year-old son loves this gaming headset," raved a delighted parent. "The microphone works great and does an amazing job of blocking out surrounding noise so his gaming friends can hear him. He can wear this headset for hours and still be super comfortable. I am so happy my boy loves his new gaming headset!" The holidays are coming up...maybe the gamer in your life would love a pair of these, too!
Check out more gaming deals below:
MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop, $1,349 (was $1,649), amazon.com
NEO: The World Ends with You (PS4), $35 (was $60), amazon.com
Lepow 15.6-inch HD Portable Monitor, $220 (was $250), amazon.com
Marvel's Avengers (PS4), $15 (was $40), amazon.com
Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory (PS4), $22 (was $25), amazon.com
Gears Tactics (Xbox One), $18 (was $40), amazon.com
Gear Club Unlimited 2 (Nintendo Switch), $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Smart home
The Fire TV Stick 4K plugs into just about any 4K or HD TV’s HDMI port to give you access to hundreds of streaming apps and channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, HBO Max, Starz, Showtime and more. At just $30 (down from $50), this thing is worth its weight in gold.
In fact, you may be convinced to finally cut the cord. “If you get this new Fire Stick, then you can just forget cable,” added a satisfied Amazon shopper. “I love this new Fire Stick. I need one for each room. It has more features and stations that are free and come with the Fire Stick.”
Check out more smart home deals below:
Facebook Portal Smart Video Calling 10-inch Touch Screen Display, $80 (was $180), amazon.com
Linksys AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Router Home Networking, $120 (was $130), amazon.com
Honeywell Home RTH9585WF1004 Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat, $130 (was $169), amazon.com
August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Hub, $173 (was $230), amazon.com
Kasa Full Color Smart LED Bulb, $17 (was $22), amazon.com
Vacuums
Been considering a robot vacuum for a while? You'll clean up with this deal (har) — the top-rated OKP K7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is just $118 with on-page coupon (that's $321 off!).
This vacuum offers 2000PA of suction and four modes (auto clean, spot clean, edge clean and programmed clean) to pick up dust, pet hair, dirt and crumbs that are lurking on your floors. A powerful 2600mAh battery and sizable dust box lets this vac run for up to 120 minutes.
"Great robot vacuum especially for the price," shared a satisfied shopper. "It hides very well under one of our accent cabinets when it’s docked and charging. The perimeter mode hugs the walls and corners very well and the overall suction of the vacuum is very impressive. Unit is quiet and sleek looking as well! Highly recommended!!"
Check out more vacuum deals below:
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $399 (was $425), amazon.com
Shark LA502 Rotator Lift-Away ADV Vacuum, $280 (was $350), amazon.com
Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All in One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $300 (was $330), amazon.com
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX, $160 (was $250), amazon.com
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
