A 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse Will Be Visible Across the U.S. This Weekend — What to Know

The U.S. will enjoy two eclipses in the next six months — and the first hits this Saturday

Sorin Furcoi/Getty Images

This Saturday, Oct. 14, a “ring of fire” annular eclipse will dim the skies above a narrow ribbon of the Americas, from the western U.S. into Mexico and Central and South America, and this event is worth traveling for. Saturday’s spectacle — one of the country’s most hyped astronomical events of 2023 — will be the last annular eclipse to create a ring-of-fire effect above the contiguous U.S. until 2046.



Here’s how to see the solar marvel for yourself (with a pair of safe solar eclipse glasses, of course).

What is an annular solar eclipse?

According to NASA, eclipses happen when the Earth, moon, and sun align. For a total solar eclipse, like the buzzed-about spring 2024 event, the moon is close to the Earth and appears large enough to cover virtually the sun’s full disk. The moon-meets-sun marvel is visible to those along a small geographical band, known as the path of totality.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

This weekend’s event is different — like a warm-up for what’s to come next year. During an annular eclipse, the moon is further from Earth. For those in the path of annularity, the moon will overlap the sun, but it won’t cover its entirety. Instead, it creates a haunting ring of fire scene with the sun’s fiery fringes bordering the dark lunar orb for roughly three to five minutes, depending on the viewing location. It won’t turn fully dark like a total eclipse, but daylight gets dimmer.

Where to see the annular solar eclipse

The ring of fire is visible in the path of annularity, which includes several western U.S. states: Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas, according to NASA. It also travels over Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panamá, Colombia, and Brazil. Those near but outside the path will enjoy a partial annular eclipse.

Some of the best U.S. cities to see Saturday’s full annular eclipse include:

This Bill Nye-approved map may also help!

How to watch the annular eclipse

You don’t need any special equipment to actually see the eclipse, but NASA says you will need a pair of eclipse glasses to protect your eyes (regular sunglasses won’t do). Make sure to get your glasses sooner than later, and save them for next year’s highly anticipated space event: the 2024 total solar eclipse, which spans from Mexico to Maine, and beyond.



For more Travel & Leisure news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.