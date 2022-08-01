Hot deal alert! HSN has the easy-to-use Ring Alarm for the lowest price on the internet

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Get this motion sensor and more with this dynamite deal. (Photo: HSN)

It used to be that installing a professional home security system would cost you an arm and a leg. Enter Ring, the smart home alarm kit that can keep your house safe and sound for just $170.

And that’s not all! (Say that in your best game-show host voice.) To sweeten the deal, HSN is throwing in an extra contact sensor, making this a 6-piece kit instead.

Don't want to pay all in one go? Opt for three Flex Pay installments of $57 instead. Plus, if you're a first-time HSN shopper, you can grab an extra $20 off with code HSN2022.

$170 $220 at HSN

This deal: incredible. The peace of mind you'll get: priceless. (Photo: HSN)

The Ring Alarm Kit includes a base station that works as a hub for your smartphone and security system, a motion detector for indoor and outdoor use, a range extender to widen your Wi-Fi network’s reach, a keypad to arm and disarm the system, and two contact sensors for windows and doors.

For an additional $10 a month, Ring offers an optional 24/7 professional home monitoring service. You’ll get unlimited video recording as well as instant access to your local police department, ambulance services and fire department.

Thanks to this system's contact sensors, you'll be alerted any time, say, the back door is opened. So if you've got little ones running around (or four-pawed family members you need to keep a close eye on), that alert can provide a huge sense of relief. If you're heading out for a vacation this summer, this kit can bring some peace of mind while you're away, too.

Plus, a 24-hour battery backup will keep you covered even if the power goes out. Best of all, the system doesn't require any professional installation and is compatible with additional devices (just make sure they are certified as "working with Ring"). That means if you ever move, you can take the entire system with you and set it up in your new space.

When you're on the go, you can control the entire system via the Ring app that has all the same controls as the keypad you'll use when you're at home. Get all this for the lowest price on the internet right now (just $170 for the six piece kit). But don't delay — this deal won't last long!

$170 $220 at HSN

