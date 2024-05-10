Ridgewood author's book explores the mishaps and inspiration in caring for Mom full-time

How do you cope when the mother and child roles get reversed?

In his book, "A Cup of Tea on the Commode," Ridgewood native Mark Porro recounts his 3½ years of caring for his 89-year-old mother, Genevieve, at her village home.

Porro was the least likely of Genevieve's six children to assume charge of her care in 2011. The 54-year-old single man had pursued an "adventurous" career path since graduating from Ridgewood High School in 1975 and Ohio State University in 1980 with a degree in industrial design: Hollywood actor, snack business entrepreneur, and helping with his sister's Michigan design firm.

Genevieve Porro eating a bowl of sherbet.

Genevieve had moved back home after four years in an assisted care facility. Her dog Zuri had been involved in a biting incident, and she refused to move anywhere else without her pet. Over the next five years, Porro's nearby siblings supervised a revolving door of visiting and live-in caretakers at the family home while they watched Genevieve morph from a "well-mannered, well-behaved happy-go-lucky mother" into a "not-so-lovable character like Archie Bunker."

Nine days after her 89th birthday in February 2011, Genevieve's "first attempt at dying" proved to be a false alarm. At first, the family followed hospice end-of-life directives to keep Genevieve in bed and feed her nothing but ice chips. Then a visiting nurse asked the comatose patient if she was hungry. "Mom's eyes snapped open," Porro said. "How about some pumpkin pie?" she asked. "After half a pie, she snapped out of her self-induced semi-coma," he said.

The nurse left, charging the family with starving the patient. After two pies and weeks of sherbet and oatmeal, Porro asked his mother if she wanted him to come back to care for her. "She nodded yes," he said, so he decided to take over his mother's care on a full-time basis that December.

Author Mark Steven Porro

It was a decision for which "a sense of humor is necessary, no matter how dark," he said. Hence the book's title, a reference to serving his mother a cup of tea "to make Mom's adventures on the commode a tad more pleasant."

In a series of flashbacks, Porro traces his mother's abilities while growing up in Ridgewood, and the decline of those skills as she aged. His mother, a proofreader with The Record for 30 years, had an "eagle eye" for spelling and grammar errors. But when he came to stay, "the only daily activities she could manage without help were sitting, sleeping and finding the Animal Planet channel with the TV remote."

Author Mark Porro takes a break with mother Genevieve while caring for her.

Even with live-in help, Porro's description of his daily routine runs five single-spaced pages.

"Wake Mom by ten if she's not already up," the list begins. "Lower the bed rail and give her a kiss. Wrestle the stuffed animals from her clutches with a combination of charm and muscle. Set her toys on the loveseat next to her bed where they would be in clear view. Power the head of the bed down until flat. Support her back while lifting under her knees, and rotate her so she's perpendicular to the bed. Sit her up. Loosen the diaper tabs."

Seeing his mother naked for the first time was something he "had to get over quickly," as well as dealing with her toilet habits, "like tooting while I was cleaning her no-fly zone," he writes.

Porro was angry at first when he found that a caretaker had violated hospice rules, moving Genevieve to a wheelchair to feed herself for the first time in months because "this lady is not ready to die." But the nurse persuaded Porro that the best medicine for "this 89-year-old phoenix who rose from the dead with renewed youth and energy" was "common sense." He initiated a series of activities for her: folding laundry, playing cards, bingo, even arm exercises." When he asked if she wanted to get back on her feet, she said yes, initiating step-by-step progress that again "proved to me she wanted to live."

Finding reliable help proved a challenge. After a series of caretakers, Porro decided the first interview question should be "Are you, or does anyone else think you are [expletive] crazy?"

Genevieve Porro with her six children at a grandchild's wedding around 2009.

Porro recounts the increasingly rare but rewarding moments of lucidity during his mother's remaining days.

After a "Day of Beauty," Genevieve smiled looking at her enhanced reflection in a mirror, proving to Porro "there's power in small gestures." An equally well-intended gesture of giving his mother a bubble bath turned sour when she passed out in the tub. A nurse later advised that the water's heat had lowered her blood pressure to the point where she lost consciousness. Genevieve revived, but Porro wrote: "I try to do a good thing and I kill my mom."

Porro's mother died in August 2014 at age 92½. His advice for those weighing the best option for aging parents is to "consider what's best for them."

"My goal with 'A Cup of Tea on the Commode' is to inspire others, especially men, to jump in and care for their loved ones," Porro concluded. "I'm certainly a better man for it."

Porro's book received the 2023 Book Excellence and 2024 Firebird awards.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ridgewood author focuses on when age reverses mother and child roles