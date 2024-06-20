'Ride back in time': Bike Oregon’s Santiam Wagon Road for history, beauty, adventure

There aren’t many mountain bike rides that take you past the grave of a woman who died giving birth in a snowstorm over a century ago.

But then again, there aren’t a lot of rides like the Santiam Wagon Road.

The ancient route between the Willamette Valley and Central Oregon was once a main thoroughfare across the mountains first for Native Americans and then settlers.

Today, the abandoned roadway offers some of Oregon’s most unique mountain biking on an often-overlooked trail east of Sweet Home. The sometimes rough trail feature sweeping mountain views, old-growth forest and multiple historical sites.

“It’s an adventure, it’s beautiful and it’s a ride back in time,” said Nikki Swanson, Sweet Home District Ranger for Willamette National Forest.

Mountain biking the Santiam Wagon Road.

In the past decade, Swanson has worked to bring more recreation to the Santiam Wagon Road by adding signs and designing maps that showcase the best segments of the trail. There’s about 18 miles and six segments along the South Santiam River open to mountain biking, hiking and equestrian use.

No matter how you travel, the history is never far away.

While mountain biking from Tombstone Pass to Fish Lake, I rode through a beautiful stretch of old-growth forest. In the middle of the forest, I suddenly came across a gravesite with a heartbreaking story.

It told of 19-year-old Charity Ann Marks, who was pregnant and traveling with her husband across the wagon road when they “were caught in a snowstorm and did not get across before a child was born to Mrs. Marks,” it said. “Charity Ann Marks and her infant child died October 18, 1875, and are buried in this grave.”

The gravesite of a pioneer woman who died while pregnant on the Santiam Wagon Trail.

It’s far from the only story.

In a recent episode of the Explore Oregon Podcast, Swanson talked about the fascinating Native American history on the trail — including the obsidian trade — along with the best routes to mountain bike and how the trail has been rediscovered for recreation.

Here’s a good portion of the conversation from the podcast. It has been edited for brevity and clarity.

The Santiam Wagon Road today

Zach Urness: Before we jump into the history, what is the Santiam Wagon Road like today? Where is it located? Where does it travel?

Nikki Swanson: Many segments of the Santiam Wagon Road are now under modern paved roads. There are very few contiguous sections that you can hike or bike on. One of those contiguous sections goes across the Sweet Home ranger district. Typically, you can start at Mountain House and go all the way to Fish Lake. You can actually continue all the way to Sisters. So that's super exciting as well, but it’s mostly on travel roads.

Urness: I counted six different segments that cover about 18 miles between Mountain House and Fish Lake. Is that the primary recreation corridor?

Santiam Wagon Road map and guide by Zach Urness on Scribd

Swanson: It is, yeah. And the reason for it is that that area is contiguous. You can hike the 18 miles from one end to the other and you could step back in time and it's just this amazing experience where you can walk through old growth trees that are the same trees that the people passing back and forth on the Wagon road passed back and forth on over a hundred years ago.

Urness: It's my understanding that you're trying to make this into a little bit more of a recreation destination. What are some of the things you're doing to put it on the map a little bit more, make it more accessible than you've done in the past and are planning to do in the future?

Swanson: When I first got to this district about 10 years ago, the Santiam Wagon Road was really hard to find. We've really increased the way finding, putting up signs at all of the places where the (route) intersects other roads or campgrounds or other trails. Just making sure that people can find it and are able to travel along it. We're going to be putting up some interpretation signs at some of those major gateways into the Santiam Wagon Road. And there's going to be a celebration in September to draw some public awareness to it as well. In addition, we're updating our district map with a huge inset of the Santiam Wagon Road, so that it doesn't get lost and people remember this piece of history.

Signposts with markers noting the Santiam Wagon Trail route can be found along the trail.

Urness: Oh, that's fantastic. As somebody that loves maps, there's nothing better. That's what really made it come alive for me, was to see it on the page and say, here's where it goes. Here's the different segments.

Swanson: The map making itself was really fun so that the cartographers were willing to work with us on the backside of that map and really create a map with an old timey feel and then as we pull out those bits of history as well. We expect that map to be available late summer, early fall.

History of the Santiam Wagon Trail

Urness: Alright, so let's jump into the history a little bit. So this route was in its heyday in the late 1800s and early 1900s, when it was the primary route from the Willamette Valley into Central Oregon. But how did it evolve and become established?

Swanson: Initially, it was a trail through the Cascades used by Native American tribes as they went back and forth between the valley — the resources of the valley — the resources of the high desert. It was primarily used for that initially. Then pioneer Andrew Wiley and his group decided to try to find a better route, not having to use the Barlow Road over by Mount Hood, but a better, quicker route from the valley over to the High Cascades. (His group) decided to follow those Native American trails and to see if they could find a route that would be usable by wagons. And what they wanted to do was to create this travel route so that they could go back and forth taking goods from the valley over to the High Cascades and back again as well as sheep and other livestock. And so it was primarily a route to take things back and forth. It wasn't so much like the Oregon Trail or other kinds of routes that were more for human migration. This was for the migration of goods and livestock.

Urness: If you could travel back in time here at its busiest, what would you see?

Swanson: The primary use for it was for taking sheep back and forth — cattle or horses as well. They'd bring 'em down here to graze in the valley in the winter and then in the summers up into the High Cascades for grazing. And so you'd have wagons, you'd have single horseback riders herding these sheep back and forth across the pass. There were some toll roads or toll bridges, and those had a per livestock cost, so it cost this much per sheep and this much for cow and this much per horse and this much for wagon. And that was a pretty industrious way to help fund it. There would've also been trade with produce — taking apples and other things grown in the valley over to market in the Sisters area.

Urness: One of the most interesting things was how Native Americans — Kalapuya and Molala primary — used this trail originally. How was this route used originally?

Swanson: Many of the tribes would be primarily in the valley in winter where the temperatures were more moderate and the resources are more readily available. And then in the spring and summertime they would migrate over these trails, picking huckleberries, going to find obsidian and to be able to take that back for trading, fishing for salmon. It was kind of their summer camp area.

Urness: The obsidian piece is really interesting just because of how important obsidian was to those tribes. Can you flesh that out a little bit and where they were going, what they were doing, and then what they would do with some of that obsidian?

Obsidian once used by Native Americans can be found on the Obsidian Trail in the McKenzie Pass area.

Swanson: This is a really exciting story about the obsidian. So they're able to track through the chemical makeup of obsidian where it goes. And so as archeologists and current day Native American tribes are looking at the science of the obsidian, they're able to determine that a lot of the obsidian in the entire Pacific Northwest and even into Idaho comes from the McKenzie area (reached by these trails). And so the tribes would go up, they collect kind of these large chunks of obsidian and they would take them back down to the valley and work those into arrowheads, spearheads tools, scrapers, all of those different kinds of things. But it's kind of amazing where all of the different places that obsidian from McKenzie Pass ended up.

Urness: With that route being used by Native Americans and later settlers, that meant that there was a lot of action up there, a lot of very human stories. As I was reading about it, I came across some pretty interesting stories. One story that jumped out was in August of 1910, there was two boys on the run from a reform school in the Willamette Valley. They were trying to escape up Santiam Wagon Road and actually started a fire next to it by Seven Mile Hill, to prevent authorities from catching them. Apparently the fire scorched thousands of acres. Can you still see those old growth trees with the burn scars from the fire?

Swanson: You actually can, and it's amazing to think about how that fire started and to think about the history of that. There's a book by Margie Knowles called “Honeymoon on Horseback,” and she does the best job at really describing what life was like back then.

There's a lot of sad stories. There was a young man (whose family was overnighting on the trail) who was pulling a rifle out from under the buckboard at night, the rifle caught on something and he ended up shooting his brother. So just a lot of tragedy that happened back then. And so some of those stories are pretty remarkable. Also, some fun stories. There's a place along the trail called Lost Prairie, and it's called that because Andrew Wiley and his scouting party actually got lost there. They were completely lost. They climbed a really tall tree, were able to pinpoint some mountains that they recognized and were able to find their way again. But that's kind of a fun story.

Urness: Well, and you forget how those stories, they are attached to the places that we know of now. I mean, you told the story about the young man and the accident with the gun. His mother put up a Tombstone, I believe, right in that area. And so that's the basis for the name Tombstone Pass, correct?

Swanson: Yeah, that's correct.

Mountain biking the trail today

Mountain biking the Santiam Wagon Road.

Urness: One of the reasons that I headed out to the Santiam Wagon Trail last summer was to do some mountain biking. Given this road was previously powered by non-motorized wheels, it just felt natural to explore the wagon trail on bike. Now there are two main mountain biking routes that you recommended to me. They both start at Tombstone Pass and then kind of go opposite directions. So to start off, why don't you give us just a little bit of detail on each one of those and how you'd ride it.

Swanson: You could ride the whole contiguous route from one end to the other, whether it's Fish Lake to Mountain House or vice versa. But Tombstone Pass is a formidable hill. I rode that section, I rode the whole route once and I just won't do it again. But for advanced mountain bikers or people who are way more fit than me, it might actually be a nice challenge.

I prefer to ride from Tombstone Pass down in either direction — either down to Fish Lake or down to Mountain House. The section from Tombstone to Fish Lake is easier one. It’s best to be an intermediate rider but we’ve had some beginner-intermediate riders who had good mountain bikes that were able to navigate it just fine. It will rattle you and is very bumpy, there’s rock, some single track, it’s rugged but not technical.

The route from Tombstone down Mountain House has a lot of switchbacks. It's mostly single track and it's really beautiful. It's just a little bit more rugged and for a little bit more kind of an advanced or maybe an intermediate rider.

The first segment of a mountain bike ride on the Santiam Wagon Road takes you down a rough track with beautiful forest and sweeping views of the Old Cascades.

Urness: Yeah I think my biggest thing was that you need a pretty solid mountain bike, just because it is pretty rough. It’s not one you want to bring a younger kid on with a so-so bike. But there are a lot of highlights on the ride. Big views of the Old Cascades like Iron Mountain, there’s old growth forest and wildflowers. One of the big highlights is the road just spits you out from the forest into Fish Lake Remount Depot, and all of a sudden you're surrounded by even all this history. I know Fish Lake is an important place historically. Do you mind giving us a little detail on that?

Swanson: Fish Lake was where the travelers on the Santiam Wagon Road would rest. The lake is a seasonal lake, and so in the winter it's got water in it. In the summer it's really a big meadow. And so in that big meadow, people would camp, graze their livestock, graze their horses, and there was a hotel there. There was a place to buy food. There were some resupply things, a little resupply store there. So it was really a place where people could rest and whether they were continuing onto the east or whether they were going the opposite direction down to the valley.

The Fish Lake Remount Depot is a stop along the mountain bike ride from Tombstone Pass to Clear Lake. Fish Lake was a historic stop for pioneer wagon travelers.

Urness: And a lot of the buildings are still there. There are even volunteers there who talk about the history. So what are some of the things you can do there today that speaks to the history?

Swanson: There's all these amazing historic buildings. They're just old cabins that are the original old cabins, which is pretty neat to see. There's also a remount station, so you'll see a hitching post, you'll see an old water trough, you'll see where the farriers used to work, where they would fix the wagons, all of those kinds of things. And so you can just walk around. I plan on spending, I don't know, a half hour or more at that site if it were me. And just taking in the history, it's a really well interpreted location.

The Fish Lake Remount Depot is a stop along the mountain bike ride from Tombstone Pass to Clear Lake. Fish Lake was a historic stop for pioneer wagon travelers.

Urness: Well, a really fun part of the ride — and it does take you off the Santiam Wagon Road proper — but you can finish up by riding the McKenzie River Trail to Clear Lake. It’s one of the most famous mountain biking trails in the world. And it’s pretty fun to end at Clear Lake Resort. What makes that a kind of fun way to end the trip?

Swanson: So my favorite part about that is that you can actually go to Clear Lake, which has its own history to it as well and is just a really remarkable historical site. But my favorite thing about that is you can ride to the little inn that they have there and you can have pie. And so it's just a beautiful way to end an amazing ride to just stop and have a piece of pie.

I've done a couple guided mountain bike tours and people just love it, just riding back in time and we stop at different places along the trail and just talk about history. And then just being able to sit on the docks at Clear Lake after a hot day and put your feet in the water and have a piece of pie, you're just combining the best of history with the best of modern day conveniences. It's just really fun juxtaposition.

After riding the Santiam Wagon Trail to Highway 126, a fun way to finish is by following the upper end of the McKenzie River Trail to Clear Lake.

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 16 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. Urness is the author of “Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon” and “Hiking Southern Oregon.” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on X at @ZachsORoutdoors.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Biking Oregon’s Santiam Wagon Road for history, beauty, adventure