How To Get Rid Of Mold, According To Experts

Say goodbye to mold and prevent its recurrence.

Getty Images

Mold can wreak absolute havoc on not only your home, but also on you and your family’s health, too. Some mold is really easy to spot (and clean), while other types of mold can be invisible, hard to detect, and hard to treat, too.

According to the CDC, exposure to mold can lead to issues including wheezing, red or itchy eyes, a stuffy nose, and even some skin irritation. Additionally, folks with asthma or an allergy to mold can have a bad reaction, too. Because of this, it’s important to keep your house clean of any mold exposure.



Thankfully, we’ve asked multiple experts for their best tips on how to get rid of mold, what to know before getting started, how to prevent mold from coming back, and much more.

Before Getting Started

Simple mold exposure can cause symptoms such as headaches, coughing, sneezing, and itchy eyes. According to Andy Pace, a Healthy Home Concierge and founder of the Green Design Center, long-term or heavy exposure to mold can result in lung damage or conditions such as chronic inflammatory response syndrome (CIRS), which causes extreme joint pain, fatigue, brain fog, digestive issues, and many other symptoms.

Identify the Source

Finding the source of your mold growth problem can be as easy as visually inspecting areas such as shower walls and sink bases, which are prone to mold and mildew. Other situations, like window and roof leaks, are much more involved, requiring professional assistance, according to Pace.

Safety Precautions

“It’s important to understand that the natural defense mechanism of mold is to release spores when the surface is disturbed,” explains Pace. “These spores can travel around your home and cause more problems down the road.” Wear a mask and eye protection, then make sure to encase the space with plastic so that any disturbed mold spores don't travel around the home. Running an air purifier in the space will also help.







Meet The Expert

Andy Pace is a Healthy Home Concierge and founder of the Green Design Center.

Jacqueline Stein is a professional cleaner and the owner of Home Reimagined in Austin, Texas.

Guldeste Tursunbaeva is a professional cleaner at Superb Maids in Charlotte, North Carolina.









What You’ll Need

Vinegar or hydrogen peroxide

Spray bottle

Scrub brush

Protective gloves

Safety goggles

Old cloth or sponge

Water

Paper towels

How To Get Rid of Mold

Jacqueline Stein, a professional cleaner and the owner of Home Reimagined in Austin, Texas, gives us the rundown of various ways to clean mold in your home.



Remember that with any mold cleaning solution, you should be wearing protective gear, such as gloves and a mask, to protect yourself from exposure to mold spores. “It’s also important to clean areas around the moldy area afterward, to protect yourself and your family from any area you may have touched during clean up,” warns Stein.



Method 1: Using Vinegar

Fill a spray bottle with undiluted white vinegar. Spray the vinegar onto the moldy surface, ensuring it is completely covered. You can add strips of paper towel to cover and keep it on in areas like grout or small corners that are slick and the vinegar may run off of. Let the vinegar sit for at least an hour to kill the mold. Scrub the area with a brush or sponge to remove the mold. Rinse the area with water and dry it thoroughly.

Method 2: Using Hydrogen Peroxide

Pour 3% hydrogen peroxide into a spray bottle. Spray the hydrogen peroxide onto the moldy surface. Let the hydrogen peroxide sit for 10 minutes to kill the mold. Scrub the area with a brush or sponge to remove the mold. Rinse the area with water and dry it thoroughly.







Warning

Many professionals recommend not using bleach to get rid of mold, as it can cause mold to grow back because it doesn’t kill the bacteria at the source, according to Stein. “Make sure to choose your product wisely, do research, or consult a mold specialist,” she suggests.







How Long Does It Take To Get Rid Of Mold?

The time it takes to get rid of mold really depends on the extent of the infestation, the methods used to eliminate it, and the surfaces involved. “Small, surface-level mold can be removed in a matter of days,” says Guldeste Tursunbaeva, a professional cleaner at Superb Maids in Charlotte, North Carolina. “On the other hand, larger or deeply embedded mold may take weeks to remove from your house.” Consistent monitoring and thorough cleaning can contribute to successful mold removal.

Thankfully, simple surface mold (mildew) can be cleaned off with dish soap and hot water. However, mold that has essentially taken root into the surface may require a more aggressive approach, such as removing the affected drywall or wood and using mold encapsulate coatings on surrounding surfaces, according to Pace.



How To Prevent Mold

Mold growth requires three things: moisture, a food source, and the mold itself. Since mold is always found naturally outdoors, it’s impossible to avoid detectable levels of mold in the home, according to Pace. However, we can minimize or eliminate the proliferation of mold in the home by regularly inspecting plumbing for leaks, making sure your HVAC system is maintained properly, and keeping your indoor humidity below 50%.

Stein advises fixing any leaks in your roof, walls, or plumbing. Hire a professional to do an inspection on your home if you are finding mold, as you may have openings somewhere in your home that rain, snow, or other moisture is getting into.

Another good tip is to make sure you have good ventilation in bathrooms, kitchens, and other humid areas. “When using your shower, always turn your fan on in the bathroom, and leave it on for at least 30 minutes afterward,” says Stein. “Leaving the bathroom door open or windows open can also help ventilation.” But be careful to close doors to closets or areas where clothing is to avoid moisture from shower steam ruining your clothes.

Use a dehumidifier in damp areas of your home. This will help with very overly moist homes, homes in climates that produce excessive moisture and humidity, and just general moisture in the air.

Clean and dry any wet or damp materials promptly. Always dry off items that are moist, before storing or closing them in. “For example, squeegee or dry off your shower walls before closing the shower door and bathroom to let it dry fully,” suggests Stein. “Or, when using a sponge or towel to clean dishes, let it sit out and air dry before putting it in a drawer or cabinet.” This will let it dry and reduce the chances of mold and mildew.

The same goes for your washing machine. “Always leave the door open to dry when you have finished your washing cycle,” says Stein. “This will allow the washer to properly ventilate and not trap mold and mildew or just stinky smells.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Is it necessary to hire a professional for mold removal?

If the mold problem is more than just simple surface mildew or has caused any health-related issues in the home, Pace recommends hiring a professional mold inspector to make sure all the problem areas are addressed properly.

Can I use other cleaning products to remove mold?

Cleaning products, such as the AFM Super Clean All-Purpose Surfactant, will keep a variety of surfaces clean and is safe and non-toxic to occupants of the home, according to Pace. “But the best way to combat mold is to keep areas dry with proper humidifiers and HVAC systems,” he says.



There are various cleaning products available that specifically target mold. Additionally, some folks will use baking soda or tea tree oil to remove mold. “However, caution is necessary when using different products, especially in combination, to avoid harmful chemical reactions,” says Tursunbaeva. “We always follow product instructions and safety guidelines.”









For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.