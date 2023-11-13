How to Get Rid of Greasy Hair Once and for All

Common causes of greasy hair and tips for putting an end to the oil fest.

Shampooing your hair only to deal with an oily scalp and greasy hair mere hours later is super frustrating. Not just because it can lead to bad hair days or mean you find yourself in the shower more often, but because figuring out how to put an end to the wash-grease-wash cycle can feel futile. It can be done, though. Ultimately, the key to getting rid of greasy hair is understanding the underlying cause and then making adjustments to your regimen from there.

Ready to put an end to the greasy hair battle? We spoke to both a hairstylist and dermatologist for answers and solutions.

5 Main Causes of Greasy Hair and Scalp

All cases of greasy hair are caused by overproduction of sebum (oil) at the scalp. When there’s too much oil, your hair becomes limp, heavy, stringy, and slick-to-the-touch, and your scalp can feel itchy and irritated. A handful of different factors can lead to this excess of oil.

Age

Our age is a major contributing factor in how much sebum our body produces in general. “Oil production in the scalp is high in infancy (think about cradle cap), low in childhood, high in adolescence, and then decreases with age,” says Hayley Goldbach, MD, FAAD, a double board certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon at Brown University.

Hormones

Different hormones can impact sebum production. For example, people with a menstrual cycle may notice they’re oilier at different times of the month. Hormone fluctuations related to age or imbalances can also impact oiliness.

Genetics

Some people simply produce more oil than others because of their genetics. Hairstylist Warren Tricomi reminds us that while we can’t change our genetics, tweaking our habits can help create a more balanced scalp.

Medical Conditions

Certain medical conditions can also lead to greasy hair or flaky scalp. “These include everything from dandruff (seborrheic dermatitis) to psoriasis to excessive scalp sweating (hyperhidrosis),” Dr. Goldbach says. In this case, it’s always a good idea to make an appointment with the board-certified dermatologist to share your concerns.

Hygiene Habits

Poor hygiene and hair care habits can lead to an oily scalp or exacerbate an existing issue. Some may wash too much while others wash too little, and certain hair products or styling habits can also lead to a greasier scalp. It’s important to find the right hair washing and conditioning frequency for your needs and to use products that foster good hair health.

How to Get Rid of Greasy Hair

Follow these expert tips to nix the greasy hair and enjoy better hair days.

Reassess Your Hair Care Products

If you’ve got greasy hair, the first place you should look is the products you’re applying to your scalp. This includes your shampoo, conditioner, and any styling products. If your scalp feels dry, tight, or itchy immediately after washing then this could be a sign your product isn’t a good fit.

“I recommend that you use the same product line for your shampoo, hair mask, and conditioner,” Tricomi says. “The type of products I recommend to combat oil are moisturizing lines. Try to avoid the shine-boosting lines because if it's meant to give shine, it will make [your hair] oilier.”

You can also use hair care lines and treatments specifically formulated for greasy scalps, such as Function of Beauty PRO The Oil Heiress Scalp Oil Control Hair Goal Concentrate Mix-In ($4, Sephora), Kérastase Specifique Divalent Balancing Shampoo for Oily Scalp & Hair ($40, Sephora), and The INKEY List Salicylic Acid Oily Scalp Treatment ($15.99, Sephora).

Wash Your Scalp and Condition Your Ends

While washing your hair is important, the primary culprit here is your scalp. “I always remind my patients that you should be washing your scalp and not your hair because that is where dirt and grime accumulate,” Dr. Goldbach says. “Sometimes people are concentrating their shampoo on the hair follicles themselves which is wrong. Shampoo should be massaged into the scalp whereas conditioner should be focused on the ends of the hair.”

Don’t Go Too Long Between Washing

Though you likely don’t need to wash your hair every single day, it’s important to not go too long, either. This can lead to a buildup of oil and gunk, which can clog pores and lead to irritated, itchy skin on your scalp. Washing every one to three days can help create more balance.

Don’t Overwash Either

At the same time, it’s important to avoid washing your hair too frequently. Shampooing can strip your hair of its natural oils and lead to a dried out scalp. This, in turn, sends a signal to your body to produce more oil which creates a pretty gnarly cycle.

Try Oil-Absorbing Styling Products

To help keep greasy hair at bay, use a styling product that helps absorb excess sebum. For example, Tricomi uses a “powder to style” product when giving blowouts that helps keep the roots dry while absorbing oils. Volumizing products are also meant to absorb oil and prevent heavy, weighed down strands. Try the Schwarzkopf Osis + Dust It Mattifying Volume Powder ($19.99, Amazon), Oribe Serene Scalp Oil Control Treatment Mist ($58, Sephora).

Brush Your Hair Daily

Brushing your hair can help redistribute hair oils across your head and down the hair shaft versus allowing it to settle on your scalp. Using a blow dryer on a low heat setting about 15 cm from your scalp while you brush can improve the oil distribution, as well, Dr. Goldbach notes.

Try a Medicated Shampoo

If you have a medical condition that causes greasy or flaky hair, try working a medicated shampoo into your regimen once a week or during a flare up. Dr. Goldbach says, “I recommend massaging it into your scalp, then turning off the water and doing something else like shaving your legs while the shampoo penetrates your scalp before rinsing.”

Speak With a Dermatologist

When the greasy hair just won’t quit, it’s time to reach out to a professional. They’ll be able to help you pinpoint causes (including any internal issues) and help you find some relief.



Read the original article on Real Simple.