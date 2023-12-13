About half of people will experience dandruff. The fastest way to treat it is with specialized shampoo.

If you notice white flakes on your clothes or have an itchy, flaky scalp, you may have dandruff, a condition that impacts about half of American adults. That can leave you wondering how to get rid of dandruff. Luckily, there are many treatments available.

Dandruff can be caused by dry skin, seborrheic dermatitis (a skin condition that causes a scaly rash), sensitivity to hair products, or a fungus growth called Malassezia yeast. Learning the cause of your dandruff can help you find a dandruff remedy that works for you.

This article will cover how to get rid of dandruff, with dandruff treatment including dandruff shampoo and home remedies for dandruff.

Moyo Studio / Getty Images

Dandruff Shampoo

If you have a flaky scalp, dandruff shampoo can provide relief. In fact, dandruff shampoo is fastest way to get rid of dandruff. Dandruff shampoos have special ingredients that can fight dandruff, including:

How to Use Dandruff Shampoo

When you’re using a dandruff shampoo, read the directions on the bottle, and follow them carefully. Instructions can differ among brands or from regular shampoos. For example, some dandruff shampoos need to remain on the scalp for five minutes before rinsing, while others should be rinsed right away.

The following tips can also make using dandruff shampoo more effective:

Know how often to use it : Dandruff shampoo should be used according to hair texture. For example, naturally curly hair or hair that is coiled may require dandruff shampoo just once a week, as tolerated, and regular shampoo in between. And people with fine or straight hair or those with an oily scalp may need to shampoo each day and use dandruff shampoo twice each week.

Be careful with coal tar. Dandruff shampoos with coal tar can discolor light colored hair, and can also make your scalp more prone to sunburn. If you use this type of shampoo, use a hat when outdoors.

Try various options. If you don’t get relief within a month of using a dandruff shampoo, try another shampoo with a different active ingredient.









Shampoos and Allergic Reactions

Some shampoos can trigger allergic reactions. If you notice symptoms like redness, increased itching, or swelling, reach out to your healthcare provider.







Home Remedies for Dandruff

Whether you’re experiencing dry flakes or wet dandruff, too much yeast on the scalp is often to blame. Yeast is a type of fungus, so treating your scalp with home remedies that have antifungal properties may help fight dandruff.

There’s little research around home remedies for dandruff. While dandruff shampoo is the most effective way to treat dandruff, there’s little harm in trying home remedies, including:

Tea tree oil . One study found that tea tree oil can treat dandruff, with no negative side effects. Tea tree oil can be added to your favorite shampoo. However, some people may become allergic to it, so use it sparingly and with caution to avoid developing an allergy.

Coconut oil. Using coconut oil to treat dandruff can increase good bacteria on your scalp, add moisture, and reduce inflammation. All of that might help fight dandruff.

Aloe vera. Aloe vera can promote healing and reduce inflammation. The plant also has antifungal properties. At least one study showed it may help with dandruff. Try making a hair and scalp mask using the gel.

Apple cider vinegar. Apple cider vinegar has antimicrobial properties, so it may fight fungal infections that contribute to dandruff. Try mixing a few drops with water, and rinsing it though your hair and scalp.

There are, however, a few home remedies you may want to skip, including:

Aspirin. Aspirin is a common pain reliever that contains salicylic acid, one of the ingredients in dandruff shampoo. In theory, you could harness the dandruff-fighting power of salicylic acid by crushing aspirin and mixing it with shampoos, but it’s probably easier to simply buy dandruff shampoo containing this ingredient.

Baking soda. Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) can help exfoliate your skin, which may help clear dandruff flakes. But there’s no scientific evidence that it helps treat dandruff—in fact, one study found that baking soda didn’t help with symptoms of psoriasis, a skin condition that may have some overlap with dandruff.

Olive oil. Olive oil can fight fungi and add moisture to your scalp. However, one of the causes of dandruff is too much oil on the scalp, so proceed with caution if you want to try treating your dandruff with olive oil.

Lifestyle Changes That May Help With Dandruff

Dandruff has nothing to do with your hygiene routine. Even those with the best hygiene can find themselves battling flakes.

Still, there are some lifestyle changes that might help you get rid of dandruff. For starters, evaluate your diet and consider making these changes that could help with dandruff symptoms:

Following an anti-inflammatory diet

Eliminate foods made with yeast or fungi, including some breads and cheeses and alcohol.

Eat more omega-3 fatty acids, like those found in salmon. These compounds can fight inflammation.

In addition, finding ways to manage your stress can also help.

When to See a Provider for Dandruff Treatment

Most people don’t need to see a healthcare provider about dandruff. However, you should see a healthcare provider if you experience these symptoms:

Intense itchiness

Dandruff that doesn’t get better after a month of using dandruff shampoo

A red or swollen scalp

Itchy, dry patches on your face or elsewhere on your body

Summary

Dandruff is very common, affecting nearly half of American adults. It’s most often caused by inflammation and too much yeast on the scalp. Using dandruff shampoo is the fastest way to treat dandruff. You can also try home remedies that fight fungi, including tea tree oil, coconut oil or aloe vera. If your dandruff is intensely itchy or impacting your day-to-day activities, speak with your healthcare provider.

Read the original article on Verywell Health.