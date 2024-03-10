Richland County Ohio marriage license applications issued Feb. 26-March 1, 2024
These marriage license applications were recorded in Richland County between Feb. 26 and March 1:
Christopher Michael Mosley of Shelby, 30, self employed, to Jeanne Marie Schwemley of Bucyrus, 39, manufacturing
Ryan Frederick Domka of Mansfield, 40, landscaping, to Leah Kate Webel of Mansfield, 20, student
Robert David Castle of Mansfield, 54, firefighter, to Jennifer Ann Pargeon of Mansfield, 40, EMT
Joseph Earl Benjamin Pence of Mansfield, 23, Kress operator, to Jessica Aleece Davis of Mansfield, 30, homemaker
Ian Andrew Kibler of Mansfield, 28, postal worker, to Shelby Nicole Worthington of Mansfield, 31, postal worker
Aaron Anthony Bridgeman of Mansfield, 51, firefighter, to Stephanie Dawn Manuella of Mansfield, 48, clerk
Michael James Blandina of Mansfield, 69, nuclear medicine technician, to Sandra Dawn Morris of Mansfield, 49, office manager
Brody Jacob Brubaker of Mansfield, 22, relay tester, to Elizabeth Mary Langston of Mansfield, 31, machinist
April Dawn Landaw of Mansfield, 26, cashier, to Nathan Scott Howard of Mansfield, 28, unemployed
