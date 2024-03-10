Richland County Ohio marriage license applications issued Feb. 26-March 1, 2024

These marriage license applications were recorded in Richland County between Feb. 26 and March 1:

Christopher Michael Mosley of Shelby, 30, self employed, to Jeanne Marie Schwemley of Bucyrus, 39, manufacturing

Ryan Frederick Domka of Mansfield, 40, landscaping, to Leah Kate Webel of Mansfield, 20, student

Robert David Castle of Mansfield, 54, firefighter, to Jennifer Ann Pargeon of Mansfield, 40, EMT

Joseph Earl Benjamin Pence of Mansfield, 23, Kress operator, to Jessica Aleece Davis of Mansfield, 30, homemaker

Ian Andrew Kibler of Mansfield, 28, postal worker, to Shelby Nicole Worthington of Mansfield, 31, postal worker

Aaron Anthony Bridgeman of Mansfield, 51, firefighter, to Stephanie Dawn Manuella of Mansfield, 48, clerk

Michael James Blandina of Mansfield, 69, nuclear medicine technician, to Sandra Dawn Morris of Mansfield, 49, office manager

Brody Jacob Brubaker of Mansfield, 22, relay tester, to Elizabeth Mary Langston of Mansfield, 31, machinist

April Dawn Landaw of Mansfield, 26, cashier, to Nathan Scott Howard of Mansfield, 28, unemployed

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County OH marriage licenses issued Feb. 26-March 1, 2024