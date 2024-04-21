Richland County marriage licenses recorded April 8-12
These marriage license applications were recorded in Richland County between April 8 and April 12:
Dylan Michael Spencer of Butler, 27, UPS, to Shelby Olivia Stover of Butler, 26, banker
Gary Dale Thompson of Mansfield, 58, truck driver, to Amanda Jo Thompson of Mansfield, 44, licensed practical nurse
Richard James Gibson Sr. of Mansfield, 40, Home Handy Services CEO, to Angel Rosemary Lesko of Mansfield, 33, Home Handy Services CEO
Brooke Lauren Vanderpool of Shelby, 26, nurse, to Justin Daniel Kilgore of Shelby, 28, ironworker
Brandon Lee Garver of Lexington, 46, machinist, to Natalie Ellen Dowell of Lexington, 40, sales manager
Jamie Alan Ferguson of Ontario, 51, sales representative, to Hulda Jerusha Marquis of Ontario, 44, small business owner
Angelo Sorrenti of Mansfield, 66, builder, to Lilybeth Hermedia of Mansfield, 51, teacher
Mason Thomas Back of Mansfield, 25, installer, to Celena Rebecca Edens Mills of Mansfield, 25, sales rep
Matthew Lewis Rollison of Mansfield, 49, construction, to Courtney Elizabeth Rensing of Mansfield, 47, dish washer
Eric Robert Brown of Mansfield, 28, Ohio Edison lineman, to Laura Marie Washington of Mansfield, 33, medical device sales
Todd Allan Creamer of Perrysville, 42, union laborer, to Angela Suzanne Foss of Perrysville, 36, pistol assembly
Nickolas Henry Palange of Mansfield, 28, mechanic, to Cynthia Danielle Finkey of Mansfield, 28, home health aide
DiMoriae Patrick Carano of Shelby, 25, forklift operator, to Nyx Raven Swiger of Shelby, 20, unemployed
This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County marriage licenses April 8-12