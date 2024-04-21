Richland County marriage licenses recorded April 8-12

These marriage license applications were recorded in Richland County between April 8 and April 12:

Dylan Michael Spencer of Butler, 27, UPS, to Shelby Olivia Stover of Butler, 26, banker

Gary Dale Thompson of Mansfield, 58, truck driver, to Amanda Jo Thompson of Mansfield, 44, licensed practical nurse

Richard James Gibson Sr. of Mansfield, 40, Home Handy Services CEO, to Angel Rosemary Lesko of Mansfield, 33, Home Handy Services CEO

Brooke Lauren Vanderpool of Shelby, 26, nurse, to Justin Daniel Kilgore of Shelby, 28, ironworker

Brandon Lee Garver of Lexington, 46, machinist, to Natalie Ellen Dowell of Lexington, 40, sales manager

Jamie Alan Ferguson of Ontario, 51, sales representative, to Hulda Jerusha Marquis of Ontario, 44, small business owner

Angelo Sorrenti of Mansfield, 66, builder, to Lilybeth Hermedia of Mansfield, 51, teacher

Mason Thomas Back of Mansfield, 25, installer, to Celena Rebecca Edens Mills of Mansfield, 25, sales rep

Matthew Lewis Rollison of Mansfield, 49, construction, to Courtney Elizabeth Rensing of Mansfield, 47, dish washer

Eric Robert Brown of Mansfield, 28, Ohio Edison lineman, to Laura Marie Washington of Mansfield, 33, medical device sales

Todd Allan Creamer of Perrysville, 42, union laborer, to Angela Suzanne Foss of Perrysville, 36, pistol assembly

Nickolas Henry Palange of Mansfield, 28, mechanic, to Cynthia Danielle Finkey of Mansfield, 28, home health aide

DiMoriae Patrick Carano of Shelby, 25, forklift operator, to Nyx Raven Swiger of Shelby, 20, unemployed

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County marriage licenses April 8-12