Richland County marriage licenses recorded March 18-22

These marriage license applications were recorded in Richland County between March 18 and March 22:

Alaura Paige Criss of Lexington, 23, cleaning technician, to Kaleb Matthew Scherer of Lexington, 24, flooring technician

Brian Paulsen Jessen of Bellville, 66, retired, to Karen Francis Cutlip of Mansfield, 73, retired

Merlin B. Hoover of Greenwich, 27, construction, to Mary Beth Burkholder of Shiloh, 22, clerk

Kassondra Marlene Crabtree of Mansfield, 35, factory worker, to Blaike Riane Snyder of Mansfield, 25, factory worker

Derek Thomas Johnson of Mansfield, 30, grocery clerk, to Rachel Nicole Beaire of Mansfield, 23, unemployed

Pavan Suswaram of Wooster, 26, engineer, to Ronja Skye Jenkins of Mansfield, 22, unemployed

Joseph Adam Wylie of Mansfield, 48, truck driver, to Justina Olivia Gibbs of Mansfield, 42, retail manager

Chad David Rank of Mansfield, 52, self employed, to Sara Jean Anderson of Mansfield, 53, inventory control

Jeffrey Alan Mecklenburg of Lucas, 57, retired, to Annette Marie Mecklenburg of Lucas, 56, retired

Alexis Rae Ann Callahan of Mansfield, 23, laborer, to Kayla Destiny Perkins of Mansfield, 31, office worker

Kelsey Renee Messer of Mansfield, 25, deputy clerk, to Kane Michael Pennywitt of Mansfield, 27, self employed

Jacqueline Ann Andrews of Mansfield, 47, homemaker, to James Adam Fields of Mansfield, 47, laborer

Matthew David Murphy of Mansfield, 27, assembly line worker, to Alicia Renee Colburn of Mansfield, 25, unemployed

Jeffery Todd Hutchison of Shelby, 19, construction, to Cheyenne Nicole Pickworth of Shelby, 20, unemployed

Donathan Derek Horner Roberts of Mansfield, 30, extrusion technician, to Kristen Nicole Johnston of Crestline, 28, homemaker

Charity Ann Iceman of Lucas, 47, SSA United States Post, to Danny Eric Iceman of Lucas, 49, maintenance

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County OH marriage license applications, March 18-22, 2024