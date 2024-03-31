Richland County marriage licenses recorded March 18-22
These marriage license applications were recorded in Richland County between March 18 and March 22:
Alaura Paige Criss of Lexington, 23, cleaning technician, to Kaleb Matthew Scherer of Lexington, 24, flooring technician
Brian Paulsen Jessen of Bellville, 66, retired, to Karen Francis Cutlip of Mansfield, 73, retired
Merlin B. Hoover of Greenwich, 27, construction, to Mary Beth Burkholder of Shiloh, 22, clerk
Kassondra Marlene Crabtree of Mansfield, 35, factory worker, to Blaike Riane Snyder of Mansfield, 25, factory worker
Derek Thomas Johnson of Mansfield, 30, grocery clerk, to Rachel Nicole Beaire of Mansfield, 23, unemployed
Pavan Suswaram of Wooster, 26, engineer, to Ronja Skye Jenkins of Mansfield, 22, unemployed
Joseph Adam Wylie of Mansfield, 48, truck driver, to Justina Olivia Gibbs of Mansfield, 42, retail manager
Chad David Rank of Mansfield, 52, self employed, to Sara Jean Anderson of Mansfield, 53, inventory control
Jeffrey Alan Mecklenburg of Lucas, 57, retired, to Annette Marie Mecklenburg of Lucas, 56, retired
Alexis Rae Ann Callahan of Mansfield, 23, laborer, to Kayla Destiny Perkins of Mansfield, 31, office worker
Kelsey Renee Messer of Mansfield, 25, deputy clerk, to Kane Michael Pennywitt of Mansfield, 27, self employed
Jacqueline Ann Andrews of Mansfield, 47, homemaker, to James Adam Fields of Mansfield, 47, laborer
Matthew David Murphy of Mansfield, 27, assembly line worker, to Alicia Renee Colburn of Mansfield, 25, unemployed
Jeffery Todd Hutchison of Shelby, 19, construction, to Cheyenne Nicole Pickworth of Shelby, 20, unemployed
Donathan Derek Horner Roberts of Mansfield, 30, extrusion technician, to Kristen Nicole Johnston of Crestline, 28, homemaker
Charity Ann Iceman of Lucas, 47, SSA United States Post, to Danny Eric Iceman of Lucas, 49, maintenance
