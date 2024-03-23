Richland County marriage licenses recorded March 11-15

These marriage license applications were recorded in Richland County between March 11 and March 15:

Kirsten Michaela Corwin of Mansfield, 25, stocking/Lowes, to Nathan Lee Price of Mansfield, 24, certified occupational therapy assistant

Gregory Ray Shaum of Mansfield, 32, glass technician, to Jacqueline Micalah Claypool of Mansfield, 27, medal worker

Aja Neim Shaban-Scherer of Mansfield, 27, supervisor, to Jeremiah William Johnson of Mansfield, 32, lead extrusion technician

Cole Taylor Barrett of Lucas, 29, chemist, to Haley Marie Henderson of Lucas, 27, cosmetologist

Gary Shawn Poulain of Mansfield, 52, laborer, to Jacqueline Theresa Baum of Mansfield, 67, retired

John Matthew Jones of Shelby, 40, U.S. Postal Service, to Meghan Merie Powers of Shelby, 33, technical support specialist

Brody Patrick Louis of Mansfield, 30, laborer, to Sierra Nicole Frank of Mansfield, 31, manager

Jeffrey Scott Lacy of Shelby, 49, maintenance technician, to Mindy Katerna Partlow of Shelby, 47, pharmacy technician

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County OH marriage license applications record ed March 11-15