Richland County marriage licenses recorded May 13-17

These marriage license applications were recorded in Richland County between May 13 and May 17:

Makenzie Paige Smith of Mansfield, 25, manager, to Erik Michael Shaffer of Mansfield, 30, operator

Chase McKenzie Carper of Mansfield, 26, respiratory therapy, to Alec Thomas Keen of Mansfield, 26, active duty military

Michael Ian Gossett of Lexington, 52, retired, to Bobbi Kai Chio of Lexington, 58, caregiver

Uriah Tobie Hostetler of Butler, 20, roofer, to Elmina F. Hostetler of Butler, 20, homemaker

Chandler Earl Gunther of Lexington, 23, teacher, to Rebekah Anne Hupp of Mansfield, 23, teacher

David Carl Borsick Jr. of Monroeville, 58, street superintendent, to Kimberly Dawn Postell of Bellville, 50, administrative assistant

Branden Joseph Glass of Mansfield, 32, sales to Raygen Marie Robles of Lexington, 24, ophthalmologist assistant

Elvin Ray Zimmerman of Plymouth, 20, farmer, to Kaitlin Marie Zimmerman of Mansfield, 20, homemaker

Michael Alan White of Mansfield, 34, manufacturing, to Kayla Marie Kennedy of Mansfield, 30, homemaker

Janey Ruth Fulk of Mansfield, 32, teacher, to Charles Richard Ridenour III of Shelby, 36, teacher

Colton Thomas Lewis of Mansfield, 28, software consultant, to Kaitlin Erin Fellure of Mansfield, 29, registered nurse

Jeremy Richard Schlotterer of Mansfield, 47, production manager, to Amanda Faye Toy of Mansfield, 31, production worker

Robert Vincent Macdonald Jr. of Mansfield, 41, data analyst, to Ashley Lynn Porter of Mansfield, 39, registered nurse

Evan Riley Wertz of Bellville, 23, banking, to Daniella Nicole Araya of Bellville, 23, homemaker

David D. Troyer Jr. of Butler, 30, construction, to Emily Sue Walder of Butler, 27, teacher

Joey Matthew Hildebrand of Lima, 45, shipping/receiving, to Angela Renee Copley of Mansfield, 49, customer service

Morgan Renee Blashak of Shelby, 27, retail, to Matthew Anthony Russell Thornton of Shelby, 28, manufacturing

Ericka Renee Carroll of Shelby, 45, registered nurse, to Dickie Carver Jr. of Shelby, 46, construction

Grace Caroline Husk of Mansfield, 28, active duty military, to Cody Allen Mills of Mansfield, 32, federal technician

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland County marriage license applications May 13-17