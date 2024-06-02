Richland County marriage licenses recorded May 20-24

These marriage license applications were recorded in Richland County between May 20 and May 24:

John Andrew Ballenger of Mansfield, 23, Star Tek, to Allison Louise Burtscher of Ashland, 22, Golden Poppy

Sophia Elizabeth Rolon of Mansfield, 22, student, to Luke Christopher Jungeberg of Mansfield, 22, nurse aide

Adam Isaac Binkley of Greenwich, 41, procurement director, to Melissa Jo Phillimore of Greenwich, 41, health care investigator

Samuel David Ahrens of Mansfield, 37, highway department, to Larissa Noelle Richard of Lancaster, OH, 35, nanny

Jacob Thomas Wetzel of Shelby, 25, equipment operator, to Shelby Lynn Wallen of Mansfield, 20, homemaker

Joshua Isaac Wallen of Shelby, 20, military, to Dyonna Marie Ball of Shelby, 20, homemaker

Christopher Douglas Fulk of Greenwich, 47, sales, to Kaylah McKenzie Fulk of Greenwich, 38, sales

Jami Jo Feeney of Ontario, 36, self-employed, to Kendra Lee Karchella of Ontario, 42, professor

